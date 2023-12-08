Saudia Airlines Elevates Presence as Official Airlines Sponsor for the Prestigious Asian Hajj & Umrah Expo 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 8: Saudia Airlines proudly announces its partnership as the Official Airlines Sponsor for the highly esteemed Asian Hajj & Umrah Expo 2024. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the airline's commitment to facilitating seamless travel experiences for pilgrims embarking on their sacred journeys.

As a beacon of excellence in the aviation industry, Saudia Airlines brings its renowned expertise and unwavering dedication to the forefront of the pilgrimage experience. The Asian Hajj & Umrah Expo serves as a paramount platform for pilgrims and industry professionals alike, and Saudia Airlines' sponsorship reinforces its commitment to supporting and enhancing this crucial facet of religious travel.

"Saudia Airlines has a longstanding tradition of connecting people with the holiest sites, and this collaboration further solidifies our dedication to ensuring a seamless and spiritually enriching pilgrimage experience," said Abdul Musaddiq Chairman of Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce.

The expo, set to take place on 16 17 & 18 January 2024 at India Expo Mart - Greater Noida (Delhi NCR), will showcase the latest developments and services in the realm of Hajj and Umrah travel. Saudia Airlines' involvement as the Official Airlines Sponsor will not only enhance the event's prestige but also provide attendees with insights into the airline's commitment to safety, comfort, and efficiency.

In addition to the sponsorship, Saudia Airlines will feature an interactive booth at the expo, allowing visitors to explore the airline's range of services, amenities, and innovations designed specifically for pilgrimage travel. Representatives from Saudia Airlines will be on hand to engage with attendees, answer inquiries, and demonstrate the airline's dedication to excellence.

