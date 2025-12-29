Saurashtra–Kutch records 1.5 lakh tonnes of okra production in 2024–25; horticulture sector gets boost ahead of VGRC 2026

Gandhinagar, Dec 29 Gujarat's horticulture sector is emerging as a powerful engine of agricultural growth, driven by progressive policies, adoption of modern farming practices and active participation of farmers.

This upward trajectory has set an encouraging backdrop ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) Kutch–Saurashtra 2026, to be held in Rajkot, where the region's achievements in agriculture and horticulture will be prominently showcased.

According to the State Directorate of Horticulture, Gujarat ranked first in the country in terms of area under okra cultivation as well as total production during 2023–24.

The crop was cultivated across nearly 93,955 hectares in the state, yielding a production of 11.68 lakh tonnes.

Saurashtra–Kutch has made a significant contribution to these figures.

The region accounts for nearly 15 per cent of Gujarat's total okra cultivation area and around 13 per cent of total production.

During 2024–25, okra was cultivated across 14,000 hectares in 12 districts of Saurashtra and Kutch, resulting in an estimated production of nearly 1.5 lakh tonnes.

Gujarat's share in India's total vegetable production stood at 7.66 per cent in 2024–25.

In the same period, the Saurashtra–Kutch region cultivated vegetables over 2,32,584 hectares, achieving a production of 47,91,504 metric tonnes.

The average productivity of 20.60 metric tonnes per hectare reflects improved efficiency among farmers, better agronomic practices and a strengthening agricultural support system.

Horticultural crops have become an integral component of Gujarat's agricultural development due to their higher productivity and better income potential for farmers.

Backed by sustained policy support and farmer-friendly initiatives, horticulture today accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the state's total cultivated area, underlining its growing importance in the rural economy.

The state's horticulture department is effectively implementing centrally sponsored schemes such as the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and the National Horticulture Mission (NHM), alongside several state-level incentive programmes.

These initiatives focus on cluster-based development, protected cultivation, post-harvest infrastructure, cold-chain facilities, clean planting material, and capacity-building programmes.

Under MIDH, farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) receive subsidies for hi-tech horticulture, polyhouses, packhouses, grading and packing lines, training programmes, market linkages and demonstration projects, strengthening the entire value chain from farm to market.

The sector's strong performance comes at a crucial juncture as Gujarat prepares to host the VGRC Kutch–Saurashtra in Rajkot in the second week of January 2026.

Alongside the conference, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition will also be organised at the same venue.

VGRC 2026 will reaffirm the state government's commitment to balanced regional development, offering a dedicated platform to showcase achievements and unlock new investment opportunities in key sectors of the Saurashtra–Kutch region.

The conference is expected to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, global experts, innovators and stakeholders from India and abroad.

Through focused sectoral sessions, exhibitions and collaborative platforms, VGRC 2026 will highlight how Saurashtra and Kutch are poised to lead the next phase of agricultural advancement and sustainable development in Gujarat.

