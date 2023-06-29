Save More with the Home Loan Balance Transfer Facility on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, grants existing home loan borrowers' access to the balance transfer facility. By transferring their home loan balance to a new lender, individuals can repay their loan more conveniently.

With a choice of 7 lending partners and interest rates starting at just 8.50%, borrowers can not only reduce their monthly EMIs, but also get a top-up loan by carrying out a home loan balance transfer.

These advantages are enriched by the fact that individuals can complete the loan transfer formalities easily and quickly on the platform and enjoy fast approval too. This way, one can reduce the strain of repayment and free up income for other purposes.

Here are the lending partners of Bajaj Markets that offer balance transfer facility.

- Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

- PNB Housing Finance Limited

- ICICI Bank

- Union Bank of India

- LIC Housing Finance

- Shubham Housing Finance

- Shriram Housing Finance

Some of the advantages of opting for a balance transfer on the platform are:

- Choice of various lenders, which helps make informed decisions

- No hidden costs

- Fast approval on application

- Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria along with minimal paperwork

- Top-up loan facility

- Easy digital application process

One can transfer a home loan with ease through Bajaj Markets platform while also getting access to other financing solutions.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor