Save the date - World Nuclear Exhibition 2023: The world's largest civil nuclear exhibition

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 1: The fifth edition of the World Nuclear Exhibition, an event by GIFEN (the French Nuclear Industry Association) organized by RX France is the largest civil nuclear event, which will take place in Paris from November 28th to November 30th, 2023, with over 650 exhibitors and 20,000 attendees from 76+ countries.

As a global platform for the civil nuclear industry, WNE will unite decision-makers from around the world. So far, more than seventeen countries representing major nuclear players globally, will display their exhibitors in national pavilions, including, China, Canada, South Korea, Japan, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France.

Given the pressing challenges posed by the current climate and energy crisis, the theme for this fifth edition of WNE is clear: "Connecting Nuclear to the World: Rising to the energy and environmental challenges."

The ambition is to turn this theme into reality at WNE in 2023. Over the course of three days, decision-makers, industry professionals, and experts will delve into various aspects of this theme, including:

* New Nuclear Projects: Preparing for Serial Production

* Advancing the Nuclear Industry through Territorial Development and Digitalization

* Maximizing Benefits for Society: Nuclear Applications in Healthcare, Hydrogen, and Heat Production

* Cultivating a Diverse Pool of Talent for the Success of the Nuclear Industry

* Prospects and Challenges of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) Technologies.

On the agenda*:

* The OFFICIAL INAUGURAL CEREMONY, with the participation of:

- Sylvie Bermann, Ambassador of France, and President of WNE,

- Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General at International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),

- Fatih Birol, Executive Director at International Energy Agency (IEA),

- Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market at the European Commission.

* 130+ panel discussions, keynotes, tribunes, and workshops, throughout the event.

* 6,000+ business meetings with top-level decision-makers in the industry.

* 650+ exhibiting companies, 40% of which are international, working in around fifty activities covering the entire value chain of the industry.

* WNE Innovation Awards Ceremony to celebrate innovation.

* Two prizes - one for big companies and one for SMEs/VSEs - will be awarded in each of the five categories: Products and Services Innovation, Nuclear Safety Innovation, Operational Excellence Innovation, Knowledge & Skills Management Innovation and the new one, Societal and Sustainable Responsibility Innovation.

What is new for WNE 2023?

Two tailormade programs to support key topics of the civil nuclear industry.

* WNE STARTUP PROGRAM - A unique Program for innovation and entrepreneurship

Innovation and entrepreneurship are the reflection of the vibrancy of a sector.

The new WNE Startup Program aims at supporting entrepreneurs from the civil nuclear sector by offering them visibility and a unique business experience during WNE.

The goal of WNE is to attract some of the most promising industrial startups and thus offering the opportunity to the WNE community to source innovative ideas and to connect with new players.

The twenty selected startups among the most innovative in the civil nuclear field, will be exhibiting within the WNE Startup Village and benefit from an exclusive mentoring program during the show to help them fine-tune their project, find partners, and gain visibility within the global nuclear community and the media.

Discover the prestigious mentors of the WNE Startup Program:

WNE Startup Program (world-nuclear-exhibition.com)

* WNE CONNECT TO NUCLEAR PROGRAM - A new Program dedicated to attractiveness, employment, and training

The nuclear industry is a high technology industry, which offers a wide range of job opportunities. An industry with a mission, with an impact and with a future!

The WNE Connect to Nuclear Program aims at presenting all theopportunities offered by this industry to whoever is willing to join it.

The goal of WNE is to attract the young generations, people in professional retraining and offer them the opportunity to meet and interact with the world community of the nuclear field.

For the visitors, it will be the opportunity to discover, to question, to meet with the actors of this industry. They will be offered a 3-day program to draw their future!

For further information: WNE Connect to Nuclear Program (world-nuclear-exhibition.com ) and Visit the dedicated website: www.world-nuclear-exhibition.com

India-France Nuclear Collaboration

India's commitment to expanding its nuclear power capacity plays a pivotal role in the country's energy transition, aligning with its goal of achieving a net-zero economy. Currently, India boasts an installed nuclear power capacity of 7480 MW, with ambitious plans to dramatically bolster this capacity in coming years, on progressive completion of under construction projects and those sanctioned.

Furthermore, 2023 marks a significant milestone, as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. During this milestone year, leaders from both nations reiterated the strength of the India-France civil nuclear ties and acknowledged the progress in discussions for Jaitapur nuclear power plant project. Both countries also warmly welcomed the ongoing engagement aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation to establish a partnership focused on the co-development of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) technologies.

About GIFEN - https://www.gifen.fr/en

GIFEN is the unique professional trade union from the French nuclear industry gathering Prime contractors, big companies, Midcaps, SMEs, VSEs, and associations covering all types of industrial activities and all areas of civil nuclear power. Gathering approximately 500 members, the objective of GIFEN is to build with its partners the French nuclear industry of tomorrow. GIFEN also aims to promote and develop international relations between the world players in the civil nuclear industry. To achieve this purpose, GIFEN believes in the WNE (World Nuclear Exhibition) and as owner GIFEN intends to develop it.

About RX - www.rxglobal.fr

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX France manages a portfolio of world-class, French, and international face-to-face, virtual and hybrid events covering 15 industry sectors including MIPIM, MAPIC, Batimat, Pollutec, EquipHotel, SITL, IFTM Top Resa, MIPCOM, MIPTV, Paris Photo, Maison&Objet*... and many more. RX France's events take place in France, China, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

*Organized by Safi, a subsidiary of RX France and Ateliers d'Art de France

Press accreditation requests: TeamWNE@agenceproches.com

For all other press inquiries (interviews, logistical requests, etc.), please contact: TeamWNE@agenceproches.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor