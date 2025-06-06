Save the Himalayas, Save Lives: Kishore Upadhyay Issues Global Warning on Climate Crisis on World Environment Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: On the occasion of World Environment Day, an impactful awareness programme was organized on the theme "Melting Himalayan Glaciers, Dying Ganga" under the aegis of Voice of Ganga and Himalaya - A Global Organization. The event, held at IIC, New Delhi, saw the participation of environmentalists, policymakers, students, and social activists from across the country.

Union Minister Shri Chirag Paswan was the Chief Guest at the event. In his address, he said:

"The Himalayas and the Ganga are not just symbols of our naturethey are the soul of India. Their protection is not just the responsibility of the Ministry of Environment but a moral duty of every citizen. We must turn this into a mass movement."

Senior legislator, environmentalist, and mentor of The Global Himalaya Organization, Kishore Upadhyay, said on the occasion:

"The Himalayas are not just the lifeline of North India but of the entire South Asian region. If the glaciers continue to melt at this pace, future generations may be left without even drinking water. This is not just an environmental crisisit's a warning of impending social and economic disaster."

Referring to a recently published global study, he highlighted how glaciers are rapidly melting in the Arctic region, including Norway's Svalbard, and warned that the same is likely for the Himalayan region.

The Save Himalaya Charitable Foundation Maharashtra played a pivotal role in the success of this awareness campaign. The organization actively contributed to organizing the event, raising public awareness, engaging policymakers, and involving the youth.

Ashish Tuli, CEO of the foundation, said:

"Protecting the Himalayas is the first condition for securing the future of human civilization. We must take decisive steps together, because this is not merely an environmental issueit is a matter of human survival."

Foundation trustee Karan Doshi also stated:

"Today, the Himalayas are not just losing ice, but our identity, culture, and continuity of life are also under threat. We must connect both emotionally and scientifically to take this mission of saving the Himalayas to every individual."

A.K. Bajpai, National Vice President of the Lok Janshakti Party, remarked:

"The Himalayan crisis is not merely ecological but a crisis of national existence. Our policies now need to shift into emergency mode and become environment-centric, or future generations won't forgive us."

Kishore Upadhyay, a three-time MLA from Tehri and former State President of the Uttarakhand Congress, has been consistently fighting for social, environmental, and cultural concerns in the Himalayan region for over 45 years. He has raised national-level issues such as the Tehri Dam displacement, forest rights, and conservation of Himalayan rivers.

He also mentioned his policy work with two former Prime Ministers and several initiatives in collaboration with institutions like INTACH for the conservation of cultural heritage.

The event concluded with all participants taking a collective pledge:

"Save Himalayas, Save Water, Save Lives", and appealed to governments and international organizations to give top priority to the climate crisis and frame strong, sustainable policies to protect the Himalayas.

