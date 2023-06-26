SaveEat: India's first food-saving app revolutionizing sustainability in the hospitality industry

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 26: SaveEat, India's first food-saving app, is proud to announce its groundbreaking platform aimed at combating food waste in the country's vibrant hospitality industry. With a mission to create a sustainable future and foster a zero-food waste India, SaveEat is poised to revolutionize the way we think about food consumption.

India, known for its diverse culinary landscape and rich flavors, unfortunately, witnesses the unnecessary loss of tons of fresh and tasty food daily in the hospitality sector due to silly reasons of uncertainty such as over-preparing, fewer orders, etc. SaveEat recognizes this concerning problem and is determined to transform it into an opportunity for change. SaveEat app empowers users to access fresh delicious food at affordable prices while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact caused by food not being sold in time. Why wait for the food to run out of shelf life? It must be eaten before that! Simple!

"The unnecessary disposal of perfectly consumable and fresh food is a concerning issue for our planet," says Founder & CEO Sneh Binny. "SaveEat was born out of a desire to provide a practical and innovative solution that benefits all restaurants, consumers, and the environment. We believe that by uniting together, we can make a tangible difference in creating a sustainable India."

While SaveEat is a new concept in India, it is essential to recognize that similar brands have already made significant strides in other parts of the world, such as Too Good To Go, Karma, Olio, and Flashfood. These brands have successfully tackled surplus food loss in the US, Canada, and Europe. Drawing inspiration from these global pioneers, SaveEat has arrived in India with a resounding commitment to making a lasting impact on the nation's food loss crisis.

SaveEat works hand in hand with restaurant owners to ensure that the perfectly edible food finds its way to a stomach, by facilitating the sale of meals at unbelievable discounts before their shelf life runs out, SaveEat enables eateries to sell everything they prepare every day ensuring ZERO wastage. If not sold in time, possibly before the store closes for the day, SaveEat also helps facilitate the donation of food, thus ensuring it is consumed when it is perfectly edible.

With SaveEat, consumers can not only enjoy incredible savings on their favorite dishes but also feel empowered knowing that they are actively contributing to a greener planet. The app offers a vast selection of cuisines and an ever-growing network of participating restaurants, making it the go-to platform for those seeking affordable and sustainable food options. SaveEat is committed to building a community-driven movement that helps individuals save food, save money, and save the Earth all at once!

Furthermore, SaveEat has received the prestigious "Best Concept of the Year" award at the esteemed Food Connoisseurs India Convention 2023, recognizing its innovative approach and significant impact in combating food waste.

To support the SaveEat initiative and promote sustainable living, we encourage individuals, businesses, and organizations to join this movement. Together, we can champion the loss of perfectly edible surplus food, protect the environment, and foster a healthier, more equitable society.

SaveEat is currently available on Android and will be coming soon for iOS users next month. For more information, please visit:

Website - https://saveeat.in/

App - https://saveeat.onelink.me/Uiu8/fvo6mnyv

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor