Saveetha Engineering College celebrates Graduation Day

Saveetha Engineering College celebrated its 15th Graduation Day on Friday, June 3, 2022, and 16th Graduation Day on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at MM Convention Centre, Saveetha Dental Campus. The celebrations started with the academic procession in which the dignitaries namely Prof. KK Aggarwal, Chairman NBA, S. Suresh Babuji, Joint Director and Head of Office, MSME DI - Chennai, Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder President and Chancellor - SIMATS, Dr S. Rajesh, Director - SEC and Dr N. Duraipandian Principal and the Heads of various departments were ushered to the accompaniment of the college band into the venue of the function. A total of 948 students from the 2019 batch and 830 students from the 2020 batch received degrees from various branches from the Chief Guest.

After the formal academic procession, the Graduation Day ceremony was declared open by Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder President and Chancellor - SIMATS said, "Fresh graduates of today should identify their specific interests, develop their inquisitiveness and subsequently infuse adaptability into them. This would surely stimulate their minds to update themselves with the recent trends that keep surfacing in the modern world. Also he congratulated all the 97 per cent graduates who are placed in 195 reputed companies through College Placement Cell with the highest CTC of Rs 34 Lacs, average CTC of Rs 5.1 Lacs."

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Guest Prof KK Agarwal, Chairman of NBA (National Board of Accreditation said, "Quality and quantity in education are equally important for a large nation like India. Only 20 per cent of educational institutions in India are accredited by anyone of the accreditation bodies like NAAC or NBA in India. Accreditation is more than rankings that reflect the true quality of an Educational Institution. I would insist all the Education institutions to follow OBE- Outcome Based Education through backward design of curriculum.

He informed that accreditation agencies from 20 countries including India through NBA have signed the Washington Accord and accredited Engineering colleges following OBE which is the way forward to make Engineering education more effective and useful to society. I appreciate Saveetha Engineering College for following OBE and for having granted accreditation by NAAC with A Grade and 5 NBA accredited UG programs."

SEC an Autonomous Institution, Affiliated to Anna University, with 20 YEARS excellence in Engineering Education accredited by NAAC with "A" GRADE and NBA. We conduct 13 UG, 8 PG and Doctoral programs with a total strength of about 4500+ Learners. SEC is one of the first institutions in INDIA to adopt FLEXILEARN - Fully Flexible Choice Based Credit System (FFCBCS) similar to World Class Universities, which allows learners to choose their Faculty and Subjects of Choice. FLEXILEARN makes INTERDISCIPLINARY LEARNING possible and enables Learners to complete the course in shorter duration and have more time for Industrial Internships and Projects. SEC follows INDUSTRY 5.0 READY, Outcome Based, Inductive, and Self-Learning Curriculum by imparting 21ST CENTURY SKILLS: Communication, Collaboration, Critical Thinking and Creativity.

