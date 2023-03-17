SAVIC and SupplyChainz Infotech LLP Merge to Create a New Era of Systems Integration Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: “We are thrilled to announce the takeover of Production, Sales and Marketing activities of our flagship products SalzPoint and ServizPoint by SAVIC Technologies Pvt. Ltd. This strategic move brings together two industry leaders to create a global systems integration powerhouse with expanded capabilities, resources, and a shared commitment to quality,” said Srinivasan Satogopan, owner of SupplyChainz Infotech LLP.

SAVIC, with a focus on digital transformation and support for industries such as energy, consumer, services, and discrete manufacturing, has a strong presence in India, East Asia, MEA & North Americas. The merger with SupplyChainz Infotech LLP brings together a wealth of experience and expertise in systems integration, digital transformation, and industry-specific solutions. Customers can expect an even higher level of support, expanded capabilities, and a continued focus on delivering innovative solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome the SupplyChainz team to the SAVIC family. Together, we are even better positioned to serve our customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions and services. Our shared vision and commitment to excellence will enable us to deliver exceptional value to our customers.” said Senthilkumar, Founder of SAVIC Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The merged entity will operate under the name SAVIC with SupplyChainz Infotech LLP’s team joining SAVIC’s team. The new organization will have a global presence with offices in India, East Asia, MEA & North Americas. This merger marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies and opens up new opportunities for growth and expansion.

SAVIC Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global systems integrator partner with SAP – platinum, Microsoft-Gold, AWS, Google, ICERTIS, Kinaxis, ServiceNow, Adobe, and other cutting-edge technologies. SAVIC provides consulting services for digital transformation and support for industries such as energy, consumer, services, and discrete manufacturing in India, East Asia, MEA & North Americas.

