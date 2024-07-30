SAVIC Leads the Way in Transformative SAP S/4HANA Migration for Gulftainer

Sharjah, (UAE) July 30 : SAVIC, a leader in SAP solutions and digital transformation services, is proud to announce its pivotal role in Gulftainer’s strategic migration project from SAP S/4HANA 2020 on Azure to RISE with SAP S/4HANA on Azure. This landmark project not only signifies a major technological leap for Gulftainer but also reinforces SAVIC’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and growth.

Gulftainer, a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, has embarked on this significant digital transformation journey to enhance its operational capabilities, setting an ambitious strategy to implement new technologies and innovative solutions within operations, infrastructure, business procedures and engineering to achieve the company's growth goals in meeting customers' needs and the dynamic changes in the market. The migration includes a substantial shift from DMS On Prem to the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), the transition of their Integration Suite from Neo to Cloud Foundry environments, and licenses optimization.

Vinay Sharma, Director of Information Technology at Gulftainer, praised the migration approach, stating, “This strategic upgrade to RISE with SAP S/4HANA is crucial for Gulftainer to sustain our competitive edge in a dynamic and fast-paced supply chain and logistics industry with evolving global markets. SAVIC's expertise in managing complex transitions seamlessly has enabled us to enhance our digital infrastructure without interrupting our day-to-day operations.”

Elangovan, CGO (EMEA) at SAVIC, highlighted the successful collaboration with Gulftainer,”Our partnership with Gulftainer exemplifies our commitment to excellence and our ability to execute large-scale digital transformations. This project is a testament to SAVIC’s robust capabilities and our deep understanding of industry-specific challenges and opportunities.”

The migration project not only optimizes Gulftainer’s core operations but also sets a new standard for innovation in the logistics and ports management industry. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of RISE with SAP S/4HANA, Gulftainer is poised to achieve greater agility, improved customer service, and enhanced decision-making processes.

This initiative is part of Gulftainer’s broader commitment to investing in world-class technology and infrastructure. As SAVIC continues to support Gulftainer in post-migration enhancements and optimizations, the focus remains on maximizing the return on investment and ensuring that technological advancements translate into real-world efficiency and growth.

For more information about SAVIC and its services, please visit www.savictech.com

About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer is a leading operator of regional ports and terminals and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, based in Sharjah – UAE. Since its inception, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal. Over the past 50 years, it has taken great strides in expanding its tailored trade solutions to customers by keeping them at the heart of its business and became a trusted supply chain enabler in niche markets.

Today, Gulftainer's portfolio encompasses managing container terminals in the UAE (Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminal), KSA (Jubail Commercial Port and Jubail Industrial Port), Iraq (Iraq Container Terminal and Umm Qasr Logistics Centre) and USA (Canaveral Cargo Terminal), along with freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiaries, Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.

About SAVIC

SAVIC is a global system integrator simplifying business processes and enabling customers to achieve their objectives. With expertise in technology and consulting, we drive digital transformation for growth through innovative initiatives. Our delivery model ensures easy adoption and scalability in a cutting-edge digital environment.

By 2024, SAVIC has digitally transformed 428 organizations globally, offering end-to-end services in SAP ERP, HANA, Line of Business Solutions (LoB), Data Analytics, Digital Process Automation, Cloud Product Services, BPM, Consulting, IoT, AI, RPA, IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS. As an SAP Platinum Partner, ISO 9001:2015, and CMMI Maturity Level 5 organization, we have received accolades such as the Digital Marketing Momentum partner from SAP APJ, Most Impactful Tech Leader, Best ERP Implementor, CRN Excellence Award, and more.

