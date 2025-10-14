Saving money remains top motivator for public to take more climate action globally: Report

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Two in three people worldwide worry about climate change, and eight in ten take some action to reduce their impact, according to Ingka Group's People & Planet Consumer Insights & Trends 2025 report, conducted with GlobeScan across 30 countries.

Globally, the number one motivator for taking climate action is saving money (54 per cent), followed by knowing the impact of one's efforts (42 per cent), health benefits (41 per cent), and ease of action (39 per cent). At the same time, cost remains the biggest barrier - cited by 41 per cent globally as a reason for not doing more.

However, many still feel disempowered by cost, lack of clarity on impact, and limited support from governments and businesses. The report also highlights strong public demand for transparency: seven in ten people want companies to communicate better about the environmental and social impact of their products and services, while eight in ten believe businesses should pay living wages across their supply chains.

"Amid these global findings, India stands out as a market where youth are not only aware but also actively driving change. In India, one third of youth aged 18-29 are taking action on climate change, while a majority are engaged in addressing inequality, setting the country apart from many global markets," the study said.

The study shows strong adoption of circular practices in urban India compared to global; repair furniture instead of buying new, choose products made with recycled materials, and are open to renting or leasing furniture- reflecting a new generation that values both sustainability and smart consumption.

"For young urban Indians, health and family well-being are stronger motivators than cost; where they would take greater action if it improved their own and their family's health. Moreover, the key barrier is lack of information rather than affordability - three in four Indians say they would be motivated to act more if they received clearer advice and understood the impact of their actions," the report said.

The report finds that 61 per cent of people globally worry about inequality, with concern peaking among younger generations and those living with children. Around 69 per cent are already taking some action to address inequality- through volunteering, supporting local causes, or choosing responsible brands.

Globally, people want institutions to lead the way. A 65 per cent of respondents want significant climate action from business and 63 per cent from government by 2030. On inequality, 60 per cent want more corporate action, while 61 per cent expect the same from governments.

Karen Pflug, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ingka Group, said, "The world can only be sustainable if everyone can afford to live more sustainably. We believe sustainable living should not be a privilege, which is why we work to make it both accessible and affordable for the many - for example, through solutions that help reduce food waste and support waste sorting in the home, more affordable plant-based food, and circular services such as Buy Back & Resell or our As-Is areas, where second-hand and ex-showroom items are sold at lower prices."

