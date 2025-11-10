Savishkar Malwa's Round Table Conference on AgriTech & HealthTech concludes at Acropolis Incubation and Innovation Hub, Indore

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 10: The Round Table Conference of Savishkar Malwa themed "AgriTech & HealthTech: Two Pillars of Self-Reliance Bharat," concluded with resounding success at the Acropolis Incubation and Innovation Hub in Indore. This pivotal event brought together a diverse group of experts and leaders dedicated to fostering innovation and self-reliance in the fields of agriculture and healthcare.

The day commenced with a traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the emergence of bright ideas and illuminating possibilities. Attendees were welcomed in a vibrant inaugural session, where Chief Guest Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki, National General Secretary of ABVP, praised the potential of AgriTech and HealthTech in transforming India's self-reliance narrative. His insights underscored the importance of collaborative efforts among various stakeholders in driving sustainable solutions.

National Convener, Savishkar Bharat Nisarg Rathod initiated the proceedings with an engaging introductory remark, outlining the conference's objectives. Atul N Bharat, Group Director of CDC Acropolis and Mentor of AIIH Incubator, delivered a warm welcome address. He emphasized the need for integrated innovations in AgriTech and HealthTech, highlighting their roles in improving rural livelihoods and healthcare accessibility.

The keynote address by Dr. Prashant Salwan, Dean of Programs at IIM Indore, captivated the audience as he elucidated cutting-edge advancements and the crucial need for a synergistic approach in these sectors. His thoughts inspired attendees to think beyond conventional frameworks and embrace disruptive innovations as paths to achieving self-reliance.

In the subsequent session, esteemed speakers shared their expertise, providing a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities within AgriTech and HealthTech. Col. (Dr.) Ajay Singh Thakur, a retired Defence Medical Officer, discussed the importance of healthcare innovations in both civilian and military contexts. Dr. Sanjeev Patni, CEO of AIC-Prestige Inspire Foundation under AIM, NITI Aayog, articulated how collaborative frameworks can propel startups to scale solutions effectively. Pooja Dubey Pandey, Founder and CEO of BETi Foundation, showcased impactful initiatives aimed at empowering women in agriculture and health, reinforcing the message that inclusive innovation is paramount.

The Round Table Conference not only ignited fruitful discussions but also inspired participants to foster collaborations that transcend industries. The commitment shown by all speakers and delegates is a testament to the bright future of AgriTech and HealthTech in India. As we move forward, the insights and connections made during this event promise to play a significant role in shaping a self-reliant Bharat, encouraging a collective effort toward sustainable development. Together, through innovation, we can build a resilient future.

The Round Table Conference (RTC) conducted by Savishkar Malwa was an essential platform for dialogue among leaders from the government, academia, and the startup ecosystem, focusing on opportunities in AgriTech and HealthTech. The event was harmoniously initiated by Ms. Diksha Yadav, National Co-Convener of Savishkar Bharat, who presented an overview of Savishkar's nationwide initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

In attendance were prominent figures including Shri Sandeep Vaishanav Ji, Kalash Kakrecha, Atul Tiwari, Aditya Yadav, Anamika Pathak, Anupama Modi, Sujeet Singhal, Dr. Neelesh Malviya, Dr. Prakash Soni, Prof. Manivaran, Dinesh Kumar Khare, Rajendra Tripathi (CEDMAP) , Dr. Savita Kolhe (ICAR), Dr. Vishal Thorat (ICAR) & Mr. Varun Agrawal & Dr. Neelesh Malviya. Their collective expertise enriched the discussion, shedding light on the vast potential for growth and development within the Malwa region's startup ecosystem. The insights shared illustrated a multi-dimensional approach to leveraging technology in agriculture and healthcare, aligning with national goals for self-reliance and sustainability.

Concluding the sessions, Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi, National Mentor of Savishkar India & Group Director at Oxford-Indore International College, Indore emphasized the importance of synthesizing these discussions to inform policymakers, thereby advancing the vision of a self-reliant Bharat. The conference culminated with a vote of thanks from Rakshit Mehta, State Head of Savishkar Malwa, acknowledging the collaborative spirit and shared commitment to innovation among all participants. This RTC not only highlighted existing opportunities but also reinforced the need for ongoing dialogue and collaboration in the pursuit of impactful solutions.

