Savita Chhabra and Asha Parekh Honor Shalini Passi with Breakthrough Influencer Award at NDTV Indian of the Year 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 17: Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Limited proudly marked a moment of recognition as its Founder and Board Advisor, Savita Chhabra, was invited as one of the esteemed guests of honour at the prestigious NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 Awards, held on December 6th at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. Her participation highlighted her influence and the institute's commitment to excellence in the industry.

The event brought together icons from politics, business, sports, entertainment, and beyond, spotlighting their remarkable contributions to shaping the nation's future. Mrs. Chhabra joined legendary actress Asha Parekh to present the prestigious "Breakthrough Influencer of the Year 2024" award to internet sensation Shalini Passi. This accolade underscores Shalini's impactful role in fostering innovation and creativity within the industry.

Adding glamour to this star-studded evening, Streax, a leading brand from HRIPL's portfolio, proudly partnered as the Official Hair Styling Partner. The brand's team of expert stylists curated elegant and sophisticated looks for all NDTV anchors and hosts, ensuring every guest shone with impeccable hairstyles crafted to perfection, complementing their radiant looks.

The NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 Awards celebrated excellence across a spectrum of fields, honouring distinguished individuals and organizations. The evening was enriched by heartfelt acceptance speeches and memorable performances, reflecting India's rich cultural tapestry and spirit of unity.

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian leader in beauty and personal care products, specializing in hair care, skin care, and salon services. With over 60 years of legacy since 1957, HRIPL has grown from a single-brand promoter-owned entity to a multi-brand, multi-category organization backed by private equity and is known for brands like Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional, along with Florozone in skin care. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HRIPL operates with a vision to offer excellent products and services globally while fostering growth and spreading happiness. The company boasts a robust manufacturing legacy across six locations, adhering to international quality standards. HRIPL is honored with accolades such as Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Innovation, and recognition in the FMCG sector, underscoring its commitment to excellence in workplace culture and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor