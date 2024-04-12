Savitri Jindal Re-elected Unopposed as President of Agroha Medical College

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi/ Agroha (Haryana) [India], April 12: Savitri Jindal, former Haryana Minister, has been elected unopposed as the President of Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education and Scientific Research Society (Agroha) for the third consecutive term. The election took place during the general body meeting at the Constitution Club of Delhi.

Expressing her gratitude to the members of the Agarwal Samaj, Jindal vowed to fulfill her responsibilities with utmost dedication. She highlighted her commitment to working with Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini and Health Minister Dr. Kamal Gupta to transform Agroha Medical College into a center of excellence for medical services.

Established by former Chief Minister of Haryana, Banarasi Das, social worker Ghanshyam Das Goyal, and former Energy Minister OP Jindal, Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education and Scientific Research Society aims to provide top-notch medical services. Jindal emphasized the society's success in running Maharaja Agrasen Medical College-Agroha with government support and guidance.

Recognized by the National Medical Commission as the second-largest institute in the country preferred by students pursuing a career in medicine, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College is a beacon of hope for millions of patients in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Jindal pledged to elevate the institution's national profile and fulfill the Agarwal community's vision of enhancing healthcare facilities in the region.

