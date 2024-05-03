Saviynt Appoints Sanjeevi Kumar as New Sales Director to Expand Footprint in India

VMPL

Los Angeles (California) [USA], May 3: Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced the appointment of Sanjeevi Kumar as Sales Lead in India to expand Saviynt's footprint in the region. This strategic decision further validates Saviynt's continued momentum as the Identity Authority and builds on the accelerated growth and record revenues from 2023. Kumar's extensive background in sales strategy and market expansion will help lead Saviynt's efforts to capitalize on the existing opportunities within India's dynamic market.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time as India sets its sights on becoming the third-largest economy in the world. Saviynt recognizes the immense potential of the Indian market and is committed to playing a significant role in empowering businesses across the region with cutting-edge identity security solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Sanjeevi to the Saviynt family as we embark on this exciting journey of expansion into India," said Dan Mountstephen, SVP APAC at Saviynt. "His proven track record of driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships will be instrumental in establishing Saviynt as the preferred partner for identity security in the region. With our commitment to innovation and the exceptional talent at our Bangalore R&D center, we are well-positioned to support India's ambitious economic goals and contribute to its thriving digital ecosystem."

Drawing upon Saviynt's global expertise and leveraging the state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facilities housed within the Bangalore office, Kumar will support Saviynt's mission to make identity and entity management a business enabler and an essential security control for Indian enterprises.

"With our commitment to innovation and the exceptional talent at our Bangalore R&D center, we are well-positioned to support India's ambitious economic goals and contribute to its thriving digital ecosystem," said P.Sapna Nair, General Manager, India at Saviynt.

Kumar brings more than a decade of experience in sales leadership roles in the technology sector, with a strong focus on delivering value-driven solutions to customers across diverse industries. His deep understanding of the Indian market dynamics, coupled with Saviynt's industry-leading Identity Cloud, will enable organizations to navigate the complexities of cloud security and identity governance with confidence.

"I'm excited to join Saviynt as Sales Lead for India. In this role, I'm committed to empowering organizations here to achieve robust identity security through Identity Governance, Application Access Governance, Third Party Access Governance, and Privilege Access Governance solutions. India's digital landscape is flourishing, but it also presents new security challenges. Strong identity management is crucial to safeguard sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access. I look forward to collaborating with businesses across India to implement effective identity security solutions and build a more trusted digital ecosystem'" said Kumar.

As Saviynt's Sales Lead for the India region, Kumar will be responsible for driving revenue growth, cultivating strategic partnerships, and strengthening Saviynt's presence across key industry verticals in India.

