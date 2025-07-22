Savy Infra and Logistics Limited IPO Opens on July 21, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Savy Infra and Logistics Limited (The Company, Savy Infra) is engaged in the business of EPC and Logistics, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, July 21, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 69.98 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 58,32,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 114 – ₹ 120 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation:

QIB Anchor Portion – Up to 16,60,800 Equity Shares

Qualified Institutional Buyer – Up to 11,07,600 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 8,31,600 Equity Shares

Retail Individual Investors – Not less than 19,39,200 Equity Shares

Market Maker – Up to 2,92,800 Equity Shares

Minimum Application Size:

S-HNI – 3,600 Equity Shares

Retail investors – 2,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding will open on July 18, 2025, while the public issue will open on July 21, 2025, and close on July 23, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Unistone Capital Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Tilak Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Savy Infra & Logistics Limited said, “Our upcoming IPO is a key milestone in strengthening and expanding our operations. The capital raised will support our working capital needs and enable us to scale both the EPC and logistics divisions efficiently. In EPC, we continue to focus on core infrastructure work such as earthwork, road construction, and foundation preparation areas where we have built strong execution capabilities over the years.

In logistics, we are taking a forward-looking step by introducing electric trucks to improve operational efficiency and reduce fuel dependency. This shift will significantly lower costs and allow us to offer dependable, cost-effective services to our clients. By adopting an asset-light model and focusing on long-term contracts, we are ensuring both scalability and financial discipline. We believe these efforts will help us build a strong and resilient logistics platform for the future.”

Mr. Brijesh Parekh, Founder of Unistone Capital Private Limited said, “We are pleased to be associated with Savy Infra & Logistics Limited as they take a significant step forward with the launch of their Initial Public Offering. The company has steadily built a presence in the infrastructure space, particularly in EPC and logistics services.

This IPO will support Savy Infra's plans to strengthen its operations, improve execution capabilities, and participate in larger infrastructure projects. With a focus on core EPC activities such as earthwork, foundation preparation, road construction, embankments, sub-grade work, granular sub-bases, and bituminous or concrete surfaces alongside its growing logistics segment the company is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to India’s infrastructure growth.”

