Say goodbye to paperwork, hello to progress! SWEEDU: Your smart solution for teaching & learning management

New Delhi (India), February 26: Over 1,200+ schools, 3,00,000+ students, and 75+ dedicated staff across India are benefitting from SWEEDU’S SMART EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE.

A leading provider of educational technology solutions, today announced its major expansion across India. Streamlining education, from start to finish.

SWEEDU, The one-stop solution for all type of educational institutes has opened their new offices in key locations, including Punjab and Lucknow. This is part of the company’s commitment to equipping educational institutions with a future characterized by innovation, adaptability, and accessibility.

SWEEDU's SMART EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE is now being used by 1,200+ schools and over 3,00,000 students in India. Founded by the visionary CEO Amarjeet Singh and dedicated Co-founder Minakshi A. Singh,SWEEDU’s mission is to provide innovative education solutions for educational institutions, teachers, and students.

With Amarjeet Singh’s extensive experience in the technology sector and Minakshi Singh’s deep understanding of pedagogy and student needs,SWEEDU EDUCATIONAL ERP Software specially designed for 21st-century educational institutions is rapidly transforming the educational landscape.

SWEEDU 21st century educational institutions management System also announced the launch of its New Digital Content and Smart Classroom Setup.

SWEEDU’s smart education solutions help educational institutions manage all aspects of their operations, including admissions, administration, teaching, learning, communication, and marketing.

“Our solutions help institutions improve their efficiency, transparency, and accountability, while also providing their students with a best-in-class education,” said

Amarjeet Singh, Chief Executive Officer.

Minakshi A. Singh, Co-founder, added, “We are thrilled to bring SWEEDU’s innovative solutions like online to more educational institutions. Our digital content and smart education solutions are designed to transform the way students learn, and this expansion allows us to do so.”

SWEEDU Education ERP Has Added Few New Products To IT's Smart Education Solutions:

Digital Learn Space: Recently launched, it offers a wide range of education software services for students of all ages, including 2D/3D animated videos for clear conceptual learning, question banks and e-books for exam preparations, exam management and practice tests for self-assessment.

Its education technology is well equipped, Sweedu's SMART EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE is aligned with the latest Indian curriculum of the CBSE Board, State Board and ICSE Board keeping in mind NEP2020 guidelines and is designed to help students learn more effectively.

Smart Classroom Setup: SWEEDU smart classroom solution provides institutions with all the tools they need to create a digital learning environment. The solution includes interactive digital boards, tablets for teachers & students, a mobile application, an e-library, and a themed classroom setup. Sweedu has various dynamic features like attendance management software, fees management software, and admission management software which makes the whole process of education a hassle-free process. SWEEDU’s expansion reflects its dedication to improving education and providing accessible, innovative solutions to institutions and students. Its education software and technology cater to demands and stay updated for the CBSE, ICSE as well as state board schools.

Learn more about them at https://sweedu.com/about-us/

Get the Free Trial: Register your School with SWEEDU – FREE Trial

Connect with the team:

Amarjeet Sir: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amarjeet-singh-56976a181/

Minakshi Ma’am: https://www.linkedin.com/in/minakshi-a-singh-5710412b/

Social media Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sweedu_edutech/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sweedueducationsaas

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/ssweedu/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sweedu-com/

G-Map: https://goo.gl/maps/XLrwNa3WE6LHC5ST6

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sweedu_erp

Contact: +91 80003 38338

Email: inquiry@sweedu.com

Website: www.sweedu.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor