Say Hello to Ella-GPT: TECNO CAMON 30's AI Game-Changer

New Delhi [India], June 1: TECNO, the global smartphone innovator, is always ahead of the game, bringing the best of tech to its dynamic users. The new TECNO CAMON 30 Series is packed with amazing AI capabilities, to deliver an experience like never before. With cutting-edge AI features, top-notch camera tech, and plenty of storage, this line-up has it all.

The CAMON 30 Series integrates futuristic AI functionalities like Ella-GPT and Ask AI. These smart features transform the phone from a simple device into a versatile assistant, streamlining tasks and elevating user experience to new heights.

Meet Ella-GPT, TECNO users' new go-to AI assistant that can handle anything they throw at it! Need a quick answer, brainstorm ideas, or a real-time translation? Ella's got users covered. With Ella-GPT, users can control their phone using just their voice, manage daily tasks effortlessly, and easily create awesome content. First introduced with the PHANTOM V Flip 5G, Ella-GPT makes the smartphone experience cooler and more fun.

Supporting over 70 languages, adapting to various scenarios, and providing personalised assistance, Ella-GPT enhances every user experience. Whether it is a professional seeking information and efficiency or a traveller looking for the best suggestions, the CAMON 30 Series with Ella-GPT is designed to meet users' needs.

With the ASK AI feature, users can easily craft compelling text, check for grammar mistakes, and enhance their browsing with Chrome integrationperfect for both productivity and entertainment. The CAMON 30 Series also sparks creativity by letting users create unique images from random strokes using AI Generate on the Notepad app, turning simple outlines into stunning sketches.

Furthermore, the Polar Ace AI Image Processor, Industry's first collaboration between Sony and TECNO, allow capturing vibrant and bright low-light shots and store the magic of a starry night and even the hues of a fading sun

TECNO has consistently led the way in integrating AI to enhance consumer experiences. At the Mobile World Congress 2024, TECNO showcased its commitment to innovation with a stunning display of tech prowess. Highlights included TECNO's AI-Enhanced Robotic Dog, Dynamic 1, symbolizing companionship and innovation by replicating a pet dog's lifelike movements and interactions. Additionally, TECNO introduced the industry's first Multi-Skin Tone Imaging Technology, setting a new benchmark in colour accuracy and representation, underscoring the brand's dedication to inclusivity and technological excellence.

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

