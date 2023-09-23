Saya Group All Set To Dazzle The NCR's Realty Sector: To Hold Property Carnival With Enticing Offers

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: Saya, a prominent name in the Indian real estate sector, is coming up with “Property Carnival” from 22nd to 24th September 2023. It will be held at the Saya South X project site in Greater Noida West. The event will create an immersive ambience while offering the attendees a unique opportunity to explore Saya Group’s remarkable project and benefit from exclusive offers.

“This Property Carnival is an exceptional opportunity for prospective buyers to witness first-hand the excellence and innovation Saya Group brings to the Indian real estate market. With a rich history of success and a commitment to excellence, Saya Group continues to set new benchmarks in the industry. We assure you that our exciting offers at Saya South X will lead to a long-term association with our company,” says Vikas Bhasin, CMD of Saya Group.

Saya Group is in the limelight with its landmark project, Saya Status, which is poised to become North India’s tallest mall. Spanning an impressive 1.4 million square feet and soaring over nine floors, Saya Status is strategically situated adjacent to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Sector 129 of Noida. With construction proceeding at an impressive pace, the mall is slated to open its doors to the public in January 2025. In addition to Saya Status, the Saya Group boasts a promising project lineup, including Saya Piazza in Jaypee Wish Town and Saya South X in Greater Noida West. These projects are poised to redefine the retail experience in the National Capital Region (NCR), offering a diverse range of luxury brands amid tastefully landscaped surroundings.

Saya Group’s proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule is a testament to its financial stability and unwavering commitment to punctual delivery. Saya has consistently provided high-quality constructions, prime locations, and timely project completions, earning an outstanding reputation in the real estate industry.

The company’s impressive portfolio encompasses more than 5.7 million square feet of space, offering comfortable and luxurious living for over three thousand families. Saya’s dedication to quality is evident in its completed residential projects, including Saya Gold Avenue, Desire Residency, and Saya Zenith. These projects embody the essence of modern living and reflect the company’s core values of surpassing customer expectations.

