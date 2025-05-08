Sayantani Putatunda: Bengal's Untamed Storyteller the Film World Forgot to Discover

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 8: In the realm of Indian storytelling, where cinematic voices often drown in the race for formula-driven hits, one name stands out as a beacon of authenticity, depth, and narrative brillianceSayantani Putatunda. Revered as an uncrowned queen of thrillers and hailed for her compelling storytelling, Sayantani remains a mystery to the film industry, despite her towering contributions. Born in 1985, her literary journey began even before her teenage years, and today, she boasts an impressive 26-year-long career filled with critically acclaimed works.

Though she prefers the literary corridors over red carpets, her influence in cinema is quietly profound. Her work on Shankhachil, the National Award-winning film directed by Goutam Ghosh, carved her name into cinematic history. The film not only bagged the 63rd National Award but also won two Bangladesh National Awards, a Filmfare (East), and was showcased at the Montreal Film Festival. Internationally recognized actors like Marco Leonardi were moved by its depth, and Ghosh himself declared, "Sayantani is a versatile, extremely talented author...capable of challenging many contemporary authors."

Despite such accolades, Sayantani has remained at a distance from the film world. Why? In her own words: "I love to avoid the ego, tantrums and judgemental attitude of the film world. For me, professionalism means hard work and 200% devotion, not money." This firm stance is a rarity in today's creative industries, where compromise is often the currency of success.

Yet, when she does step into the audiovisual world, her touch is unmistakable. Her web series "Nandini", which soared to a 9.2 IMDb rating, stands as a testament to her gripping storytelling and rooted cultural sensitivity. Director Mir Falaq praises her as "a gifted storyteller with vivid narrative deeply anchored in Bengali culture. Her words don't just tell storiesthey stir emotions."

Her narratives are layered with strong characters, emotionally complex plots, and a voice that blends the brilliance of Agatha Christie with the boldness of Sidney Sheldon. Readers and collaborators alike describe her style as "addictive like cocaine"a literary force that pulls you in and refuses to let go.

She's not entirely a stranger to commercial cinema either. Her screenplay for the Bengali film "Jio Jamai" proved her versatility, earning box office success. Yet, she remains selective. "Writers are manufacturing stories for hit formula," she says. "I know how to write stories, but I can't manufacture them." This statement reflects the essence of her artistryraw, sincere, and deeply personal.

Celebrated personalities echo this sentiment. Director Jenny Sarkar of Boond and Continuity once remarked, "She is a hidden treasure for the film industry, but still undiscovered. A very hard nut to crack." Actor Ajay Kumar Nain, famed for Adalat, described her as "a wonderful human being, true friend & a great writer." And Mrs. Dolly Bose Roy, mother of actors Ronit and Rohit Roy, said she was "very proud of this brilliant novelist and even more wonderful person."

While the Bengali literary world continues to bask in her brilliance, the question remains: Will cinema ever fully embrace this treasure island of talent? Sayantani's answer is simple"If someone can approach me with genuine friendship and emotional honesty, I'm all in."

Until then, Sayantani Putatunda remains what she has always beena gorgeous enigma, quietly shaping minds and stories, far from the chaos of stardom, yet leaving an indelible mark on every medium she touches.

