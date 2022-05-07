SBI Alert: SBI all branches to remain open on Sunday for LIC IPO

SBI and PNB Banks will continue to operate all their branches despite being Sunday. SBI has made a big decision for the LIC IPO. The LIC IPO has been open since May 4 and will close on May 9. This means that investors will be able to bid on Saturdays and Sundays. As a result, SBI has decided to keep its branches open on Sundays as well.

The bank tweeted this information. SBI said, "We are happy to inform that, for the conveniece of our cutomers applying for LIC IPO, all our branches will be open on 8th May 2022 (Sunday) to accept applications."

While PNB tweeted,"Important Announcement: All PNB Branches shall remain open on Sunday, May 8, 2022 for facilitation in LIC IPO applications through ASBA facility."

Shares of LIC will be listed on May 17. State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers to open demat and trading accounts on Yono before the mega IPO launch. "Start your investment journey today," SBI tweeted. SBI said that if you open your demat and trading account on Yono, you will not incur any opening charge and special discount will be given for the first year after completion of DP MC. Earlier, SBI had issued similar notifications for LIC IPO investments through SBI Securities Demat and Trading Department. However, in order to start investing, customers need to follow certain rules, SBI said.