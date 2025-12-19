SBI declares results for PO Recruitment 2025, fills 541 vacancies

New Delhi, Dec 19 India's largest state-owned lender, State Bank of India, on Friday declared the results of the Probationary Officer Recruitment 2025, filling 541 vacancies across the country.

The bank said the list of selected candidates is available on its official website and that the newly inducted Probationary Officers will be deployed nationwide across business verticals, "with select international postings and a structured pathway for progression to senior and top management roles."

The recruitments form part of SBI’s broader plan to hire 18,000 people in FY26, in one of its biggest drives, the bank said in a press release.

“Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and locally based officers. As we on-board this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving customer service and technological requirements,” said CS Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India.

The recruitment drive aimed to induct young talent into SBI’s junior management cadre, building the bank’s leadership pipeline, the bank said, adding the drive follows the hiring of 505 Probationary Officers in June 2025.

The selection process included online preliminary examinations in August 2025, Mains in September 2025, and Phase III assessments including psychometric tests, group exercises and personal interviews.

Meanwhile, the home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed Rs 8.8 lakh crore. As of September 2025, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs 55.91 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of 39.63 per cent and advances of more than Rs 44.19 lakh crore.

The bank witnessed 64 per cent of new savings accounts being opened through the integrated digital and lifestyle platform YONO in Q2 FY26.

SBI in November announced plans to divest 3,20,60,000 equity shares or 6.3007 per cent of the total equity capital of SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFML) through an initial public offering.

