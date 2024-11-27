SBI Funds Management Limited appoints Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi [India], November 27 : SBI Funds Management Limited, a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a release stated.

Nand Kishore, Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India, takes over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Funds Management Limited from Shamsher Singh.

Kishore has more than 34 years of rich experience working with the State Bank of India across major banking verticals such as branch banking, international operations, treasury operations, investment banking, corporate banking, and retail operations.

He began his career at the State Bank of India as a probationary officer in 1990 and moved up the ranks to become deputy managing director, demonstrating effective leadership across various domains.

Prior to his current deputation at SBIFM, Kishore served as Deputy Managing Director (Global Markets) at SBI's Corporate Centre in Mumbai, where he oversaw the bank's treasury operations.

Over the past 34 years, Nand Kishore has held several key positions, including Chief Dealer at SBI New York, Deputy General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at Corporate Accounts Group in Delhi, Deputy General Manager (Interest Rate Markets) at Global Markets in Mumbai, General Manager at Corporate Accounts Group in BKC, Mumbai, and Chief General Manager, Bengaluru Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Nand Kishore said, "I am honoured to join SBI Funds Management Limited and lead the largest fund house in the country. Our goal is to not just be a market leader but a market maker, expanding our reach and influence to become the first port of call for investors. We offer a comprehensive range of services across mutual funds, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, offshore funds, and GIFT City, catering to retail, high-net-worth individuals, corporates, and institutional investors."

"As I embark on this new journey, I am confident that our team at SBI Funds Management Limited will continue to achieve new milestones and serve our stakeholders with dedication," he added.

