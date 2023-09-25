SBI General Insurance Certified as Great Place To Work

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurers, has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from September 2023 to September 2024 period. The Company was certified after a comprehensive evaluation and assessment process.

It reflects the brand's values and belief that a happy workforce leads to more creativity, ensures customer satisfaction, and drives business success. This achievement marks a remarkable milestone on the brand’s journey towards becoming an employer of choice and solidifying the reputation as a Great Place To Work®. SBI General Insurance has been dedicated to creating an excellent workplace culture caring about their employees' well-being, growth, and happiness.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Expressing his delight on the recognition, Kishore Kumar Poludasu, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance said, “We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place To Work®. This acknowledgement reflects the commitment and hard work put forth by our employees. At SBI General, we firmly believe that nurturing talent leads to greater business value. We recognize that achieving excellence involves investing in our employees and fostering a workplace that prioritizes qualities such as fairness, integrity, transparency, and leadership. By implementing forward-thinking policies and practices centered on people, our Company strives to enhance the value it provides to its employees. The Great Place to Work® Certification serves as a confirmation of SBI General’s s commitment to supporting its workforce and delivering top-notch service to its customers.”

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work® for all.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place To Work® for all and role models being for all leaders.

Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SBI General is one of the fastest growing private general insurance companies, with the strong parentage of SBI. We, at SBI General Insurance, are committed to carry forward the legacy of trust and security; and have the vision to become the most trusted general insurer for a transforming India.

Ever since our establishment in 2009, our growth has been exponential in various aspects. We have expanded our presence from 17 branches in 2011 to over 141 branches pan-India. Till date, we have served over 34 crore customers. We have been awarded ‘Insurer of the Year’ in the non-life category at FICCI Insurance Industry Awards, for two consecutive years in 2020 & 2021. In 2022, recognized as the 'Best General Insurance Company of the Year' at the 'Third Emerging Asia Insurance Awards' organized by the 'Indian Chamber of Commerce'.

We have a robust multi-distribution model encompassing Bancassurance, Agency, Broking, Retail Direct Channels and Digital tie-ups. The widespread network of distributors like 22437 plus SBI branches, Agents, other financial alliances, OEMs, and multiple digital partners enable us to extend our reach to the pocketed remote areas of India. We offer a bouquet of products spread across various lines of businesses that cater to customers across all segments like Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural, ensuring accessibility via digital as well as physical modes.

SBI General Insurance reported a 17.6% growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP) in FY 2022-23 and the GWP stood at Rs. 10,888 crore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor