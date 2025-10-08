SBI General Insurance Launches "Health Alpha" - An industry - First Product after GST Reform

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurance companies, announced the launch of its flagship retail health insurance product - Health Alpha. Designed for unlimited flexibility and over 50 coverage options, Health Alpha embodies the ethos of Your Health. Your Cover. Your Way, empowering customers to create personalized health plans that suit their lifestyle and healthcare requirements. This significant launch highlights SBI General Insurance's dedication to delivering affordable, tailored and cutting-edge products, ensuring customers access to robust health coverage that meets their diverse healthcare needs and reduces the financial burden of medical and hospitalization expenses.

The product provides wide range of sum insured options ranging between INR 5 Lacs to unlimited sum insured. Policyholders can opt for a long-term policy option of up to five years, which enables them to safeguard towards medical inflation while enjoying tenure-based discounts. The entry age to purchase the plan is 18 years to no restriction for adults and 91 days to 25 years for children.

Crafted to cater for the rapidly evolving ecosystem and wide array of customers, Health Alpha provides a range of customer-focused, personalized coverage options that emphasize comprehensive protection and flexibility. The key features of Health Alpha include:

- Up to 10x Cumulative Bonus - This is add-on cover which provides up to 10x cumulative bonus annually, if no claim is made under the policy.

- Unlimited Sum Insured- Base Sum Insured of the policy will be unlimited. A claim of any amount will become payable, subject to Policy terms and conditions

- Endless Sum Insured - Covers hospitalization expenses for a single claim beyond the Base Sum Insured, this benefit can be availed once in lifetime of the policy

- Gym & Sports Injury Cover - This is industry's-first and exclusive add-on which provides OPD benefits for injuries sustained during hobby sports or daily fitness activities, covering specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, prescribed medicines, and physical therapy.

- Plan Ahead - This unique add-on benefit provides Waiting Period continuity earned by the policyholder to newly married spouse (age up to age 35 years) and/or newborn children (maximum 2 children), provided they are enrolled within 120 days of marriage or birth.

- Welcome Discount - The product offers distinctive "Welcome Discount" of 5%, if new policy is purchased within 5 days of quote generation.

Along with Hospitalization, the product brings together essential health insurance benefits such as Pre and Post hospitalization cover, Day Care Treatments, AYUSH Treatment, Critical Illness, Hospital Daily Cash, Global Cover, Personal Accident Cover to new coverages like Gym and Sports Injury Cover, Endless Sum Insured, Modifiers and many more. While all covers are offered on an optional basis therefore, reinforcing its DIY approach, Health Alpha allows customers to adjust coverage limits within each benefit, select from multiple sub-limits, and modify waiting periods, ensuring complete flexibility to customize their health plan to individual needs.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SBI General Insurance, said "At SBI General Insurance, we are delighted to introduce "Health Alpha", an industry first offering post GST reforms, revolutionizing affordability and accessibility. With rising medical costs, securing the right health insurance plan with adequate coverage is more critical than ever. Health Alpha is not just another health insurance plan; it redefines the way people experience health coverage, combining customization, innovation, and customer-first solutions. With our extensive hospital network and robust claims process, we believe this product will set a new benchmark in empowering individuals and families to take control of their health insurance like never before."

With this launch, SBI General Insurance aims to strengthen its leadership in the retail health segment and set new benchmarks in customer-centric health insurance.

SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and security. We position ourselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence in 146 branches. In FY 2024-25, SBI General Insurance reported a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of INR 14,140 crores, recording a YOY growth of 11.1%.

The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include being named as the Domestic General Insurer of the Year - India and Claims Initiative of the Year - India at Insurance Asia Awards 2025 Singapore, Large General Insurance category at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards, the 3rd InsureNext Awards 2024 for Best Claims Settlement, and India's Best General Insurer of the Year at the 7th Insurance Conclave Awards. At the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024, the company secured titles for General Insurance Company of the Year and Leading Implementer of Analytics Technology in Insurance. Additionally, it was honored as the Best BFSI Brand at the ET NOW Best BFSI Brands Conclave 2024 and included in BW BusinessWorld's India's Most Respected Companies. Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024, the company also excelled at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2024 with recognition for Best Claims Management in Insurance and Best CSR Campaign of the Year, further highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and innovation.

With a team of over 9,000+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, OEM, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumers. Leveraging a vast network that includes over 22000+ SBI branches, plus agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of India. Our offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels.

