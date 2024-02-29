SBI Life and Tape A Tale Unite for 'Beyond the Boundary': A Cricket Storytelling Event

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29: In an innovative collaboration, SBI Life Insurance and Tape A Tale present 'Beyond the Boundary,' a novel event that celebrates the spirit of cricket through the stories of its fans. This unique gathering will feature select cricket fans who share their heartfelt stories, illustrating the intricate balance between their passion for cricket and everyday responsibilities.

Set for March 2nd, 2024, at Famous Studios Ltd. in Worli, Mumbai, 'Beyond the Boundary' offers a live experience like no other. Attendees will be treated to an evening of compelling narratives by 11 cricket enthusiasts, including contributions from popular cricket anchor Mayanti Langer and celebrated cricket memorabilia collector Rohan Pate.

In a significant move, the event will be captured live, with plans to broadcast the rich stories online at a subsequent date. This approach ensures that the inspiration drawn from the evening's narratives will reach a global audience, extending the impact of the event beyond the confines of the studio.

Organised in collaboration with Tape A Tale, a platform renowned for its dedication to the art of storytelling, 'Beyond the Boundary' seeks to showcase the transformative power of cricket in India. This collaboration emphasises the event's mission to meld personal triumphs with the universal appeal of cricket, celebrating the sport's ability to inspire and unite.

SBI Life Insurance and Tape A Tale invite all who cherish cricket and the art of storytelling to 'Beyond the Boundary.' Tickets are now available on BookMyShow and Paytm Insider, offering an exclusive opportunity to be part of a narrative that will resonate with audiences long after the evening concludes.

