SBI Life & BCCI facilitate a once in a lifetime 'Meet & Greet' for five young girls from Udayan NGO with the Indian Women's Cricket Team

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 30: Reinforcing its commitment to empowering dreams beyond financial protection, SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted life insurers in India, and the Official Partner of BCCI, facilitated a special Meet & Greet for five young girls from Udayan NGO, Kolkata, offering them a rare and inspiring opportunity to interact face to face with members of the national women's cricket team at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

The five young girls Suparna Mahato (9); Angel Bauri (10); Roshni Karmakar (10); Minati Baskey (10); Anuradha Mandi (11) from Udayan NGO spent an unforgettable day interacting with some of the most celebrated players of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shafali Varma & Harleen Deol. The meet & greet platform facilitated by SBI Life Insurance and BCCI, saw the young girls step into practice nets with some of India's most celebrated women cricketers. Laughter, cheers, and heartfelt conversations between the young girls and world champions made the day truly memorable, leaving a lasting impression on the girls, inspiring them to pursue their ambitions with courage and confidence.

SBI Life's ongoing corporate social responsibility program nurtures underprivileged children by supporting their education, holistic development and, most importantly, their dreams. By enabling young girls to meet national sporting icons, the initiative aims to instil confidence, broaden aspirations, and reinforce the belief that no dream is too big.

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication, and CSR at SBI Life Insurance, said, "At SBI Life, we believe that true empowerment goes beyond financial securityit is about nurturing dreams, building confidence, and inspiring courage.We're honoured to create an experience that these young girls will carry with them for a lifetime. This Meet & Greet with the Indian Women's Cricket Team gives them a unique opportunity to interact with role models, see their aspirations come alive, and embrace the message that they can dream fearlessly. We are grateful to the players for taking the time to meaningfully engage with the young girls- moments like these have the power to shape aspirations, build resilience, and remind every child that their dreams are possible and worth pursuing."

K L George, Director , Udayan, said, "SBI Life Insurance has been a long-standing support for the kids at Udayan. Opportunities like this play a powerful role in shaping a child's confidence and outlook towards the future. The Meet & Greet facilitated by SBI Life with the Indian Women's Cricket Team gave our girls exposure to inspiring role models and experiences they would otherwise never have access to. We are grateful to SBI Life for its thoughtful support and for creating a moment that will motivate these young girls to believe in themselves, pursue their aspirations, and work towards a brighter future."

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world-class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,154 offices, 28,534 employees, a large and productive network of about 268,792 agents, 73 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 149 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 53,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,814.6 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended September 30, 2025)

