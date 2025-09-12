SBI Life eases claim documentation requirements for flood affected policyholders in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: In light of the recent floods in the northern states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, SBI Life has announced special relief measures to support affected policyholders and their families.

To ensure timely financial assistance during this difficult time, SBI Life has simplified the claims process and relaxed documentation requirements.

Recognizing the emotional distress families face in such tragedies, SBI Life will not insist on submission of a death certificate from claimants. SBI Life will consider evidence of death from official government records, entries in municipal registers, e-governance portals, or other authorized government databases will be accepted as valid proof.

Claims can now be registered with minimal documentation, requiring only the duly filled claim form, policy document, and the claimant's KYC along with bank account details.

For any claim-related support, family members can contact SBI Life through:

* Email: claims.assistance@sbilife.co.in

* Toll-Free Number: 1800 267 9090 (available 24x7)

* Nearest SBI Life Branch

SBI Life expresses deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the floods and reiterates its unwavering commitment to standing by the families in this time of grief.

Note: SBI Life reserves the right to call for more documents if warranted by facts. Death certificate may be required for high cover amounts.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by a 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world-class operating efficiency and providing a hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,146 offices, 27,040 employees, a large and productive network of about 253,799 agents, 62 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contributions in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 53,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,758.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended June 30, 2025)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672544/5285344/SBI_Life_25_Years_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor