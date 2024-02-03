SBI Life inaugurates branch in Ayodhya; encouraging locals to pursue their aspirations by safeguarding familial needs through holistic insurance solutions

PRNewswire

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3: SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted life insurers in the country, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its branch in the popular city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The new branch, located at 2nd Floor, 362 Mauza, Vill-Ranopali, Colony-Saketpuri, The-Sadar, District-Ayodhya, Pin Code-224001, stands as a testament to SBI Life's unwavering commitment of making life insurance solutions accessible in every corner of the country.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the distinguished presence of Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance along with G. Durgadas - President-Marketing, Zone III, SBI Life Insurance, and Rahul Rahi, Regional Director - Lucknow Region, SBI Life Insurance alongside other respected dignitaries.

As SBI Life steps into the popular city of Ayodhya, the commitment is not just about having a physical presence, but also to become an integral part in the lives of the people by providing them a financially secure future.

Speaking at the inauguration, Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance, expressed, "As we inaugurate this branch, our first in Ayodhya, this iconic city becomes the backdrop to our pledge of financially securing the future of locals of Ayodhya. We are not just establishing a physical presence, but affirming our commitment to liberate individuals of the city to achieve their dreams by securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones through our range of insurance solutions."

He further emphasized , "SBI Life is steadfast in its mission to reach every corner of the country, and Ayodhya plays a pivotal role in this journey. With this strategic expansion, we are poised to connect with more individuals, extending the umbrella of insurance to safeguard their financial future and that of their loved ones. We sincerely believe that our efforts will foster strong ties with our customers, and will contribute towards IRDAI's vision of 'Insurance for all by 2047'."

The new branch reflects SBI Life's dedication in fostering a strong local presence, allowing customers to engage conveniently with insurance experts who are well-equipped to understand consumer's unique insurance requirements, ensuring that quality services are accessible to everyone.

SBI Life invites the residents of Ayodhya along with its neighbouring areas to come forward and visit the new branch to fulfil their insurance needs and build a financially secure future for all.

SBI Life's continuous commitment towards a financially immune India is demonstrated by its wide variety of products, robust customer service, technological advancements, and extensive reach across India. In addition to offering diverse insurance products to its customers, the new branch will also cater to other services like policy servicing, renewals, claim-related queries etc., ensuring an unmatched customer experience.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,028 offices, 24,060 employees, a large and productive network of about 243,590 agents, 74 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2022-23, the Company touched over 1.1 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 3,714.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2023)

