SBI Life organizes 'Thanks A Dot'- Breast Cancer Awareness program for women officers of Mumbai Police to promote self-breast examination

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Taking cognizance of the trials and tribulations of the women in police, SBI Life on the occasion of 'International Women's Day', organized a Breast Cancer Awareness Program under its 'Thanks-A-Dot' initiative for the women officers of Mumbai Police, in association with Lion's Club. The hardships faced by police personnel is exponentially elevated in case of the women officers, who often end up neglecting their own health to balance the call of duty and household responsibilities.

Encouraging the women police personnel to make self-care a routine habit, SBI Life distributed the innovative 'Thanks-A-Dot' Hot Water Bag, which trains women to identify unusual lumps and acts as a reminder for timely self-breast examination. SBI Life innovated with the design of hot water bag which is used by women universally to manage menstrual pain, by embedding lumps which are identical to actual cancer lumps, in terms of tactile feel and the shape. Additionally, to further the cause of breast cancer awareness, the company has also open sourced the design of Thanks-A-Dot Hot Water Bag, whereby anyone and everyone can use the design to manufacture it on their own.

Amit Jhingran MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance along with Mahima Chaudhary, Actor & Breast Cancer Survivor accompanied by Mahesh Mugutrao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life alongside Lion's club members addressed the women police officers.

Women encounter range of health issues that impact their overall well-being and one such disease is 'Breast Cancer'. Statistically we know that 60% of breast cancer cases are reported in the later stages, this is unsettling, as unlike other illnesses, in breast cancer early detection can be done by performing simple steps checks every month without any expensive medical devices. Keeping in mind the dire need to raise awareness around breast cancer and empower women to adopt a life-saving skill for early detection SBI Life designed the innovative Thank-A-Dot Hot Water Bag. The objective behind the initiative is to spur informative conversations around the importance of self-breast examination, early detection and encouraging them to make health a priority. This program aimed at empowering women with a life-saving skill and bringing a behavioral change to prioritize their health on a daily basis.

Addressing the women officers of Mumbai Police, Amit Jhingran MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance eloquently expressed, "It is an honor to stand alongside the courageous women of Mumbai Police together, we intend to pave the way for a future where breast cancer is no longer a threat to the lives and dreams of our loved ones. SBI Life's 'Thanks A Dot' serves as a beacon of hope, empowering women across the nation to take charge of their well-being. By instilling the importance of regular self-examination, we aspire to redefine the narrative surrounding breast cancer awareness in our country."

He further added , "With SBI Life's 'Thanks A Dot' - Breast Cancer Awareness initiative it is our endeavor to continuously educate the women about the importance of self-examination, empower them to take charge of their health and adopt a habit that can help save lives ."

According to WHO report, breast, oral & cervical cancers accounted for 32% of new cases in India in 2024. In India, breast cancer was leading among women with 26% cases followed by 17% cases of cervical cancer. However, globally breast cancer accounts to 12.5% of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, making it the most common cancer in the world. Its diagnosis is relatively rare in younger women, only about one out of eight invasive breast cancers are diagnosed in women younger than 45 whereas about two out of three invasive breast cancer are found in women 55 or older.

Mahima, Chaudhry, Actor & Breast Cancer Survivor said, "Having battled breast cancer myself, I know firsthand the significance & impact of early detection. For this reason, SBI Life's Thanks A Dot campaign is very close to my heart because it gives women the knowledge & training that they need to cultivate the habit of breast self-exams."

The event concluded with the distribution of the hot water bags to the women squads of Mumbai Police Force, alongside an interactive session that educated them on the importance of early detection and technique of self-breast examination. SBI Life Insurance reaffirms its dedication to this cause, pledging to continue its efforts in spreading awareness and facilitating innovative tools for early detection of breast cancer across the country.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,028 offices, 24,060 employees, a large and productive network of about 243,590 agents, 74 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2022-23, the Company touched over 1.1 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 3,714.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2023)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371791/Women_Police_officials.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor