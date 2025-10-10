SBI processed 2.25 lakh SME Digital loans by August 2025 with aggregate credit of Rs 74,434 cr

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The State Bank of India (SBI) has processed a total of 2.25 lakh SME Digital loans as of August 2025, with an aggregate credit limit of Rs 74,434 crore since the launch of its digital journey. It includes the processing of 67,299 MSME Mudra loans amounting to Rs 3,242 crore, a release said.

The Digital MSME loan product eliminates the need for traditional credit underwriting and lengthy appraisal processes, ushering in a new era of simplicity, speed and accessibility in MSME lending. It relies on cash flow-based lending, giving due weightage to financial discipline aspects by the borrower. Notably, for loans up to Rs 50 lakh, SBI has waived the requirement for financial statements, relying instead on transaction history and GST returns for appraisal.

According to the press release by SBI, the bank launched 'SME Digital Business Loans' during 2023-2024, enabling MSME entrepreneurs to apply online for credit requirements of up to Rs 5 crore. MSME advances have been identified as the focal point for the Bank's growth and profitability over the next five years, and this innovative product marks a significant leap forward in digitalisation by offering SMEs a digital loan journey with an end-to-end sanction turnaround time of up to 45 minutes.

"SME Digital Business Loans leverages cutting-edge technology and a robust ecosystem of APIs to streamline the lending process. Utilising authentic data footprints from sources such as ITR, GST returns and bank statements, the Bank has developed a data-driven credit assessment engine capable of providing sanction decisions within a remarkable 10 seconds after submitting the required details, without any human intervention," the release said.

The bank registered 19 per cent credit growth in the SME Segment as on 31st March 2025. This offering will be readily accessible to customers through all channels of the bank, including its website, branches, SME Centres, as well as Internet platforms.

Looking ahead, SBI aims to broaden its accessibility by extending availability across all its CSP partner touchpoints and via QR codes at outdoor touchpoints in the coming months, it said.

The Bank's MD (R&DB) said, "SBI's unwavering focus on MSMEs extends beyond SME Digital Business Loans, with the bank digitising the Mudra product and automating the collateral-free process for loans under CGTMSE cover. These initiatives underscore SBI's commitment to broadening credit access and fostering the growth of MSMEs, driving economic prosperity and resilience."

