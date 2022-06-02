SBI says committed to ensure safety of employees after terrorists kill banker in J&K

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it is committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees in the Kashmir Valley after terrorists killed a banker employed with one of its sponsored lenders.

Vijay Kumar, Branch Manager, Arreah branch of Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EBD), a Srinagar-headquartered Regional Rural Bank sponsored by SBI was shot dead on Thursday in the branch premises by a terrorist.

Vijay Kumar, who belonged to Rajasthan, was just 29 years old and had joined Ellaquai Dehati Bank in March 2019.

"Vijay Kumar was one of many such bankers hailing from different parts of the country, who are working in the Kashmir Valley and other difficult places to ensure delivery of uninterrupted banking services to the public," SBI said in a statement.

SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the Valley, the government-run lender said.

State Bank of India also assured to provide financial support to the family of Vijay Kumar.

"The EDB shall ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support - financial and otherwise - on priority," SBI said.

( With inputs from ANI )

