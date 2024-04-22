SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd. Spearheads CSR Initiative to Refurbish Sukh Shanti Shelter Home in Mumbai, Maharashtra

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd. has yet again endeavored its commitment to social responsibility through the refurbishment of Sukh Shanti - a shelter home in the Mankhurd region of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Operated by the Association for Social Health in India (ASHI Maharashtra), Sukh Shanti provides shelter, and facilitates holistic development of women from socially and economically deprived backgrounds.

Established in 1975, Sukh Shanti has sheltered hundreds of vulnerable women seeking support and empowerment. Over the years, the home has faced severe maintenance challenges, including issues with electricity, plumbing, and the deteriorating structure. These maintenance issues have strained the organization's resources, hindering its ability to provide a safe and conducive environment for its residents.

Recognizing the critical importance of addressing these challenges, SBI-SG stepped forward to contribute towards the infrastructure refurbishment of Sukh Shanti. Through this initiative, SBI-SG aims to provide a secure and improved shelter for the women residing there, enabling ASHI Maharashtra to continue its noble mission of holistic women empowerment.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Vandana Mehrotra, MD & CEO, SBI-SG, stated, "As part of our corporate social responsibility commitment, SBI-SG is dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower and uplift marginalized communities. The refurbishment of Sukh Shanti aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering holistic women empowerment. We are elated to support ASHI Maharashtra in this endeavor and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of the women served by Sukh Shanti."

The refurbishment project will encompass essential repairs such as flooring renovation, plumbing, water proofing, and other structural improvements to ensure the shelter provides a safe and dignified living environment for its residents.

About SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd.

SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture between the world's leading oganizations - State Bank of India (SBI) India's largest bank, and Societe Generale (SG), one among the top ten global custodians - SBI-SG serves with a rich expertise mounting over a decade in high quality custody and value-added securities services to foreign and domestic investors and is the only custodian offering global-local expertise in India.

About ASHI Maharashtra:

Association for Social Health in India, Maharashtra is a registered NGO founded in 1955 by a group of prominent women, with a steadfast commitment to advocating for women's rights, particularly those in distressing situations.

