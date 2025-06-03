Scale and potential of India make it a "beautiful opportunity", says IndiGo CEO

New Delhi [India], June 3 : IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Tuesday said that Indian aviation has enormous growth opportunity for both domestic and international markets. The scale and potential of India have made it a "beautiful opportunity" compared to China, which used to have significant development in terms of growth and number of aircraft and travellers a decade ago.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, IndiGo's CEO said, "China had a significant development in terms of growth and number of aircraft and travellers. Probably like a decade ago, the entire development was there. When we speak about this being India's time, we see enormous growth."

Talking about the message of the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) being held in New Delhi from June 1 to 3, IndiGo CEO said that the big message from this AGM is that this is "India's time."

"Big message from this AGM is this is India's time, and the scale and potential and opportunity of India have been a beautiful opportunity here to showcase that to the rest of the world," Elbers told reporters in the National Capital.

The last AGM in India was held 42 years ago in 1983. It brings together more than 1,600 participants, including top global aviation industry leaders, government officials and international media representatives.

IndiGo's CEO thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for the continuous support.

"With the support of the Indian government and the strong commitment not only in words but even more so in presence and in actual steps being taken and outlining the vision of the Prime Minister and outlining all the steps and the opportunities which are, I think, it has been very successful in showcasing that to the rest of the world expanding and adding more and more destinations," he said.

IndiGo's CEO stated that Indian domestic markets are witnessing enormous growth, and the opportunity for the international market is even greater.

"So if you look at that opportunity of new flights and more connections between India and Thailand and Malaysia and Singapore, the opportunity I would say is massive going forward. Again, we are taking the first steps into Europe, and clearly Italy has a lot of potential also for flights," he added.

Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, also thanked PM Modi, adding,"I think it's very exciting. I was honoured to meet the honourable Prime Minister. I think the fact that he was prepared to attend the AGM reinforced the vision that he has personally and the Indian government has for the development of the industry here. So very exciting; it was great to hear him talk firsthand about where he sees the industry developing into the future."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor