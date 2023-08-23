Scaling success for Global Angel Investment Ecosystem: World's largest SuperAngels Summit now to be held on 15-16 December in Abu Dhabi

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], August 23: SuperAngels Summit, the premier event for angel investors from around the world, is pleased to announce a change in its event dates to 15-16th December 2023. The summit, originally scheduled for September, will now bring together visionary angel investors, industry experts, and innovative startups for two days of insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and collaboration in December 2023.

With 3000+ Attendees, 2000+ Angel Investors, 100 Mn+ Funding opportunity, 100+ Global speakers, 200+ startups pitching, showcasing, getting funds and dedicating Expo area to showcase startups, enterprises & global businesses, SuperAngels Summit is ready to rise.

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Venture Catalysts ++ (India's first multi stage VC) and Emirates Angels (a non-profit organisation registered in the UAE to assist the ecosystem for angel investing) all support the summit's holding.

A group of international government agencies and representatives, venture capital funds, family offices, HNIs and UHNIs, financial institutions, business leaders, famous speakers around the world, and high-potential startups from diverse industries will all be present at the summit.

"We recognize the pivotal role that angel investors play in fueling startup growth and innovation. By shifting the dates to 15-16 December 2023, we aim to create an environment that fosters meaningful connections and catalyses opportunities for both investors and startups," said Ravi K Ranjan, Founder of the SuperAngels Summit. “I have confronted this obvious and astounding gap in the global angel investment sector after taking part in over 2000 startup events worldwide and actively contributing to the startup ecosystem. After discovering how Asia has only 40,000+ angel investors, compared to 1.7 MN in the USA, at that point, I realised it was time to take action,” he continued.

Why attend the SuperAngels Summit?

There’s not one but many reasons to delve into the investors community with this Summit— from Grand Business Expo, Super Pitch Battle, Sector & Stage wise Startup pitching to the launch of SuperAngels University, Global Angel Investors Club and Global angel investment white paper, are among other exciting activities that may entice.

SuperAngels Summit is the premier global event dedicated to angel investors and their pivotal role in shaping the future of startups. The summit offers a unique platform for investors, industry experts, and startups to connect, collaborate, and catalyse innovation. With insightful keynotes, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive workshops, the SuperAngels Summit is at the forefront of driving meaningful change within the startup ecosystem.

UAE: The ideal location for SuperAngels Summit

UAE, famously known for its industrial hubs in the middle east has a GDP of $501Bn and is the base of some of the largest conglomerates in the world. UAE is an attractive location for an angel investor summit due to its strategic geographical location, business-friendly policies, economic diversification efforts, and modern infrastructure.

Angel investing has emerged as a transformative force within the startup ecosystem. As technology continues to reshape industries, the role of angel investors has evolved beyond mere financial backing. These investors, often experienced entrepreneurs themselves, provide not only essential capital but also mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to valuable networks. These investors are passionate about nurturing and scaling startups, driving innovation, and shaping the industries of tomorrow.

The event is being organised by a new generation team of entrepreneurs & Startup experts which brings a deep expertise in curating and executing large scale global startup events. The SuperAngels Summit is led by industry leader Ravi K Ranjan, founder of SuperAngels Summit and his team that includes visionaries from across the globe. With the aim to narrate a fresh chapter in the Angel investing realm and create a one-of-a-kind impact on the industry, this event illustrates the importance of financial growth. The people behind it aim to bridge the gap between potential investors and capable startups that were once just ideas and now need to be turned into reality.

The event is Live and tickets are up for grabs, please visit the official website to secure your spot: https://superangelssummit.com/

For any Partnership, Collaboration, Speaking opportunities or any other queries please reach out at this Email.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor