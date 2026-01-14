SCET Organises One-Day AI Conclave with Industry Experts

Sarvajanik University hosts an interactive AI knowledge-sharing platform

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 13: An important initiative focusing on the latest developments and practical applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was witnessed in Surat. Sarvajanik Education Society, Sarvajanik University, and Sarvajanik College of Engineering and Technology (SCET), in collaboration with the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, successfully organised a one-day “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conclave – Industry Academia Connect” on Friday at the Sarvajanik University campus.

The objective of the conclave was to strengthen collaboration between industry and academia by discussing recent research, technological advancements, and emerging trends in the field of Artificial Intelligence. More than 150 participants, including faculty members, students, and researchers, participated enthusiastically in the event.

During the conclave, Dr. Carmel Mary Esther from Bengaluru delivered an expert talk on “AI for Start-ups & the Innovation Ecosystem.” She highlighted the evolution of AI, recent innovations in the field, and shared insights into her innovative technology, the Zenarchē Engine. Additionally, Ms Shivani Sharma presented a live demonstration of ColumsproutAI, effectively showcasing real-world and practical applications of Artificial Intelligence.

An interactive panel discussion was also organised, featuring two industry experts along with Sarvajanik University's Dr Nirali Nanavati and Dr Yesha Mehta. Moderated by Professor (Dr.) Sarosh Dastur, the session focused on the emerging landscape of generative AI, ethical challenges, and the responsible use of AI by students and future engineers, under the direction and guidance of the honourable Provost, Dr. Kiran Pandya, Provost, SU, as part of the AI Conclave: Industry–Academia Connect.

The programme was successfully coordinated by Dr Vandana Shah, Dr Sarosh Dastur, and their team. The conclave proved to be a significant step in giving a new direction to industry–academia collaboration in the field of Artificial Intelligence in Surat.

