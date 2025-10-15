Schmersal India Expands Operations with Strategic Move to AP4 Tech Park, Pune

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Schmersal India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the globally renowned Schmersal Group and a global leader in safety systems and automation, has announced the establishment of its new office at AP4 Tech Park in Pune. Developed by Amar Builders in partnership with Pristine Properties, AP4 Tech Park is fast emerging as one of Pune's most sought-after business destinations, combining advanced infrastructure, sustainability, and a thriving ecosystem of innovation-led enterprises.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Schmersal India's long-term growth strategy, enabling the company to strengthen its regional operations, enhance client engagement, and further its commitment to innovation in machine safety and automation technology.

A Strategic Step in India's Growth Story

Headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, the Schmersal Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of advanced safety technology, sensors, and control systems. With over 1,800 employees across more than 60 countries, the company serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, food processing, packaging, and heavy machinery. In India, Schmersal has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, regulatory-compliant safety solutions backed by localized expertise and global best practices.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Ramji Singh, Managing Director, Schmersal India Pvt. Ltd., said:

"Our move to AP4 Tech Park is a significant step forward in our India growth strategy. The park's modern infrastructure, availability of an outstanding talent pool, excellent connectivity, and sustainable design align perfectly with our global standards for innovation, safety, and operational excellence. Its location is especially well-suited for us, offering seamless access to our manufacturing plant in Ranjangaon while keeping us connected to Pune's urban and business hubs. We are confident this new office will enable us to better serve our clients, empower our teams, and support our long-term objectives in the Indian market."

Building a hub for forward-thinking enterprises

The decision to set up operations at AP4 Tech Park reflects Schmersal's focus on combining operational efficiency with an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration. The addition of Schmersal India further reinforces AP4 Tech Park's position as a preferred destination for global enterprises seeking future-ready, sustainable, and innovation-driven workspaces.

The development embodies Amar Builders' vision of creating business environments that inspire growth, align with modern sustainability standards, and contribute to Pune's dynamic commercial landscape. With its IGBC Pre-Certified Platinum rating, modern amenities, and a prime location in the heart of Pune's fastest-growing commercial corridor, AP4 Tech Park offers the infrastructure and ecosystem required for companies operating at global standards.

