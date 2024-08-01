Schneider Electric Launches 'Miluz Lara' - a New Range of Switches and Sockets for Modern Indian Buildings and Homes

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched its new Miluz Lara range of switches and sockets, the latest smart choice for modern homes and buildings in India, innovatively designed with Mivan compatibility.

The range of controls, comfort controls, socket outlets, communication outlets and cover frames combine elegant design and function with a dew-drop-inspired design, offering a premium finish for homebuilders.

The rounded edges prevent dust and dirt accumulation for effortless maintenance, while the edges of the cover plates merge seamlessly for a smooth exterior. All indicator modules feature LED lighting to enhance illumination without increasing eye strain and the lower removal slot is effectively concealed to ensure a consistently smooth finish during installation.

The Miluz Lara range also offers innovative functions for modern living in 2 versatile colors - White and Anthracite, ensuring a seamless integration with any interiors. Air quality indicators with real-time information empower homeowners to create healthier living spaces, and surge voltage protectors (4KV) protect appliances, such as LED televisions, refrigerators, and laptops, from damage caused by unexpected abrupt voltage surges. Other solutions available within the range include fast-charging USB A+C charging ports and socket adaptors. The homeowner safety is central to the design philosophy and is showcased in features like the no-single pin insertion and usage of high-quality, fire-resistant material.

The range is crafted to meet the specifications of the innovative Mivan Aluminum Formwork System, which outlines the framework for the construction of homes in large quantities at faster speed. The new slimline Mivan metal box features adjustable lugs for quicker installation, dual knockout for more flexibility, and is designed with additional robustness to safeguard from sagging under concrete pressure. With its innovative design and adaptability, it addresses the pain points of modern home builders.

All modules within the range, including the fan regulator, are within 33mm, allowing for ease of installation in 40mm boxes. While the volcanic curve raised center provides ample space behind the switch for durability, it also provides an extra 2mm space for free wiring.

Sumati Sahgal, Vice President - Retail, Schneider Electric, Greater India said, "Today, homebuilders seek products with innovative design, adaptability and those that can help improve time to market with optimized costs. In line with the evolving needs of Indian customers and the growing trends in the Indian home market, Schneider Electric has introduced the new Miluz Lara range of switches and sockets, offering innovative and advanced features. This range not only prioritizes design and functionality for end-users but also takes into account the needs of homebuilders. The range seamlessly integrates with our home automation solution wiser2.0, allowing homebuilders to upgrade their projects."

Rajat Abbi, Vice President - Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric, Greater India, said, "Schneider Electric is dedicated to empowering the entire ecosystem of builders and contractors through our innovative products and solutions. The launch of Miluz Lara exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our vision of connecting builders and end users with over 100 years of expertise in energy management. In addition to the product launch, we have an integrated marketing campaign lined up that will soon engage our audiences."

To maximize safety and durability, several factors have been included in the design of modules, including:

* No single-pin insertions, which ensures that the shutters in the 'live' and 'neutral' terminals only open when two pins are inserted.

* A durable copper contact for an enhanced lifespan of more than 2 lakh operations

* High-quality silver nickel rivets that are compliant with RoHS and are extremely durable.

* Made from fire-resistant materials and high-quality polycarbonate, which ensures the facades maintain their vibrant colors.

* IP20 rating on switches, which are touch-proof and resistant to dust.

The range of modules are available in Glossy White and Matt Anthracite to suit a wide range of interiors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor