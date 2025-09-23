Schneider Electric partners with ISRO to enable seamless operation

New Delhi [India] September 23 : Digital transformation of energy management and automation player Schneider Electric has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enable seamless operations of Launch Vehicle & Satellite Missions by offering its advanced automation technology at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR).

In addition to this, the company has delivered many automation systems across various applications at SDSC SHAR, reinforcing its role as a trusted technology partner to ISRO.

ISRO is at the forefront of India's space exploration and satellite launch capabilities, driving innovation in scientific research, satellite communications, and interplanetary missions.

With groundbreaking achievements such as the Mars Orbiter Mission, Chandrayaan lunar expeditions, and an expanding portfolio of satellite launches, ISRO continues to drive India's space ambitions forward.

Over the past 15 years, Schneider Electric has played a vital role in supporting ISRO's launch operations, contributing to landmark missions such as Chandrayaan-3, GSLV-F16, and several others.

The company said that the deployment at Sriharikota underscores Schneider Electric's continued commitment to innovation, precision, and excellence in enabling India's space exploration ambitions.

Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, "India's space journey is a symbol of innovation, resilience, and global leadershipand we at Schneider Electric are honoured to be a part of this remarkable mission. For over 15 years, we have partnered with ISRO, contributing to critical milestones that have propelled India's stature in the global space community."

"This reflects our commitment to delivering precision, reliability, and sustainability in mission-critical environments. As India accelerates its ambitions in space exploration, Schneider Electric is proud to be a trusted technology partner of ISRO, enabling the infrastructure behind India's critical space missions," he added.

The company is a global industrial technology player bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitisation to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centres, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes.

