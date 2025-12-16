Schneider Electric Reinforces Role as India's Trusted Energy Technology Partner with New Gurugram Office

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, recently inaugurated its new office in Gurugram, Haryana, reaffirming its long-term commitment to India's growth and innovation. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Manish Pant, Executive Vice President - International Operations, Schneider Electric, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, H E Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India.

The inauguration reinforces Schneider Electric's position as India Inc.'s trusted Energy Technology Partner, advancing the nation's journey toward electrification, digitalization, and sustainability.

Talking about Schneider Electric's continued India commitment, H E Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said, "This inauguration reflects the strong partnership between France and India, anchored in shared goals of sustainability and innovation. Energy technology is a defining area of our cooperation, and Schneider Electric's continued investment and expansion underscores India's growing role in shaping a sustainable future. Looking ahead to the India-France Year of Innovation in 2026, this initiative illustrates the dynamic ecosystem our two countries are building together."

The country represents Schneider Electric's largest employee base globally. India has evolved into a cornerstone of the company's global ecosystem, serving as a hub for talent, innovation, R&D, and manufacturing. It continues to develop next-generation energy technology solutions for India and for the world.

Mr. Manish Pant, Executive Vice President - International Operations, Schneider Electric, said, "India has always been at the heart of our growth story, and the new office is a natural extension of that journey. It embodies our vision of advancing energy technology, where electrification, automation, and digital intelligence converge to drive sustainability and efficiency. It will strengthen our ability to innovate, nurture talent, and accelerate India's digital and energy transformation."

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, added, "This new office represents an important milestone in Schneider Electric's journey and reflects our confidence in India's role as a global hub for innovation and sustainability. This facility has been thoughtfully designed to encourage collaboration, inspire new ideas, and demonstrate how technology can create a positive impact. It brings together our people and our purpose, enabling us to serve our customers and communities with greater agility and commitment."

The Innovation Hub at the new Gurugram office offers an immersive experience that brings together Schneider Electric's complete portfolio of energy management and automation solutions. It showcases how energy technology transforms sustainability ambitions into tangible outcomes at the intersection of electrification, automation, and digitalization. This space reflects Schneider Electric's commitment to providing a holistic view of how its solutions enable customers, industries, and communities to drive efficiency, resilience, and sustainable progress.

The facility also houses Gurukul, Schneider Electric's flagship learning and development center, designed to build future-ready capabilities among employees, partners, and customers. Through Gurukul, the company continues to invest in skilling India's workforce for a more digital and electric future, demonstrating its belief that technology and people together create lasting impact.

Situated in DLF Downtown, one of Gurugram's most premier business destinations, the facility is built to the LEED Platinum certification standards, reflecting the company's ongoing pursuit of excellence in sustainable building practices. This new headquarters further strengthens Schneider Electric's ongoing investment in India and aligns with its long-term strategy to expand innovation, operations, and customer engagement in one of its most strategic growth markets.

Along with this, the company has created high-quality employee experiences by opening new offices in Bangalore, Powai, and Mahape over the last few months, reinforcing our commitment to people and workplace excellence.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory.

With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

