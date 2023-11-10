Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards 2nd Global Edition Opens for Nominations

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 10: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that applications are now open for the second installment of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards. The awards honor contribution of Schneider's partner ecosystem in creating a more sustainable and electric world. The awards are open for customers, suppliers and channel partners in diverse categories. The submissions are open from now until November 17, 2023, and the global winners will be announced in April 2024.

The new award categories introduced this year include:

* "Impact to my Customers": rewarding partners who demonstrate sustainable leadership by enabling their customers to achieve their decarbonization goals.

* "Impact to my Enterprise": rewarding customers that exhibit sustainability leadership in decarbonizing their own operations.

* "Impact to my Enterprise for Large or Midsize suppliers": rewarding suppliers that are engaged in the Zero Carbon Project, a Schneider-led initiative aimed at halving the operational carbon emissions of the company's top 1,000 global suppliers by 2025.

Schneider Electric has updated the awards selection criteria with a more integrated approach to sustainability. The focus remains on entrants' decarbonization efforts to Electrify, Reduce, and Replace through actions to Strategize, Digitize, and Decarbonize. In addition to receiving valuable recognition, award winners benefit from global visibility which could lead to new business opportunities.

Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice President of Power Products at Schneider Electric: "In our shared pursuit of accelerating the path to net-zero, we are on a mission together. At Schneider Electric, we are proud to open our annual Sustainability Impact Awards for the second year running to include our customers and suppliers, in addition to our partners. There is power in numbers, and we hope to celebrate and empower our ecosystem of partners to continue embodying positive change within their business operations."

Rajat Abbi, Vice President- Global Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India said, "The Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards represents a visionary initiative dedicated to the establishment of a climate-positive world. Through these awards, our primary aim is to recognize and applaud the trailblazers within our society who are at the forefront of the decarbonization movement, working tirelessly for the betterment of both people and the planet. As an Impact organization, we believe that united efforts of the society will create a path to a net-zero future. Aligned with this vision, we launched our Green Yodha campaign to build a community of conscious citizens, businesses, and institutions to unite for collective climate action. These awards presents a unique opportunity for the Green Yodhas to join the good fight for a cleaner and greener future."

Sharing his thoughts, Nikhil Pathak, VP, Offer Marketing and Business Development, Schneider Electric India, said, "At Schneider Electric, we put great emphasis on partner enablement and driving our technology thought leadership together. We are thrilled to announce the second year of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards and are excited to open nominations to our customers and suppliers. We want to recognize those who are making positive impact to drive sustainability, either in their own practices or by supporting their customers on the path to net zero. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of our partners and recognizing their contributions to sustainability."

How to enter

Nominations will be accepted from July 24, 2023- Register interest here.

The deadline for submissions is November 17, 2023. All nominations and submissions will be shortlisted for regional finals, before being considered for the global award. The global winner will be announced in April 2024.

The 2023 edition of the Sustainability Impact Awards saw a total of 241 submissions from channel partners around the world, out of which six global winners were awarded for their pioneering innovation and decarbonization efforts.

The 2024 Sustainability Impact Awards continues the momentum of Schneider's Partnering for Sustainability initiative aimed at empowering Schneider's extensive partner ecosystem to deliver a more sustainable future. The latest milestone of this was the launch of the Schneider Electric Sustainability School, a free educational resource available for companies worldwide to accelerate their decarbonization journeys.

