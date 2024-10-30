Schneider Electric transforms power distribution with MasterPacT MTZ Active

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Leveraging digitization to reduce energy consumption and lower carbon emissions. A green premium product with a circularity of over 30 per cent to bridge the gap between sustainability and profit. Engineered with industry-first features like Native ERMs (Energy Reduction Maintenance Settings), and fast tripping, to provide the highest standards of safety. The latest, formidable addition to Schneider Electric's 35-year circuit breaker legacy, fueled by state-of-the-art features for seamless diagnostics, rapid maintenance, safety, and adaptable retrofitting.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, launched the MasterPacT MTZ Active, a revolutionary new circuit breaker designed to set new benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and sustainability while ensuring business continuity. In a world increasingly driven by electricity and digitization, MasterPacT MTZ Active enables customers to respond to complex daily challenges, including 24/7 uptime demands, spiraling energy costs, and urgent calls for sustainable practices.

"MasterPacT MTZ Active will empower operators to visualize and monitor their energy consumption in real time," explains Nikhil Pathak, Vice President, Power Products and Digital Energy, Schneider Electric, Greater India. "This real-time insight will equip businesses to optimize energy management, reduce consumption, minimize waste, and ensure business continuity and enhance reliability.

"A more electric and digital world is key to addressing the energy and climate crises. In industries such as Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences, Data Center, Building, etc, power is becoming more distributed and increasingly complex to manage. We have an existing legacy of 35+ years in designing and making air circuit breakers for safety and security. MasterPacT MTZ Active is our latest offering to accelerate energy efficiency coupled with high reliability, optimizing asset life without compromising on functionality or safety."

This superior product comes equipped with features such as and Native ERMs (Energy Reduction Maintenance Settings), which sets a new benchmark enhancing the protection of maintenance operators against arc flash hazards.

In response to circuit breaker trips caused by overloads, short circuits, and equipment ground faults, the control unit of MasterPacT MTZ Active introduces a pioneering QR code solution. This innovative feature allows operators to swiftly access guidance tailored to the specific root cause of the trip by scanning the QR code. In the event of an overload, the solution provides clear instructions to evenly redistribute loads across circuits, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual searches.

For 35 years, the MasterPacT name has been synonymous with circuit breaker innovation and reliability, with several million units in service worldwide. Now, with smart, connected power distribution becoming a must-have, Schneider Electric is expanding the range again to advance circuit breaker performance. MasterPacT MTZ Active features an electrical control unit that serves as the brains of the breaker, allowing facility managers to monitor and measure power use in real time.

Advancing safety and sustainability

MasterPacT MTZ Active sets new benchmarks for safety and sustainability. An embedded Energy Reduction Maintenance Setting (ERMS) guards maintenance personnel against arc flash hazards, and the control unit's intuitive design facilitates the setting of all protection functions, including current, time delays, and alarms. It is further equipped with one of the industry-first features of transformer efficiency monitoring.

Designed for circularity, MasterPacT MTZ Active breakers can be refurbished by Schneider Electric for a second life with their original guarantee, thereby reducing waste and promoting sustainability.

As electrification and digitalization transform power supply and demand worldwide, Schneider Electric continues to evolve its MasterPacT offer based on input from our customers to deliver robust and reliable circuit breaker performance.

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software, and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

