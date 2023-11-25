Scholastic India pays tribute to Padma Shri Awardees

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: Scholastic India is committed to nurturing young minds with an array of new releases with diverse themes and fresh and inspiring content. Its most recent release, 'Padma Shri Awardees: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lives' pays tribute to twenty Padma Shri recipients who hail from ordinary backgrounds, yet have made an extraordinary impact on society. These men and women consist of environmentalists, martial art warriors, Paralympic champions etc. who have made an indelible mark with their contributions.

One such awardee is 79-year-old Tulsi Gowda, aka the 'Encyclopedia of the Forest.' Tulsi received the prestigious award barefoot at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, demonstrating her simplicity. Till date, she has planted over 1 Lakh trees, demonstrating her commitment to forest conservation. Another notable recipient is Laxman Singh, aka 'The Water Warrior' who resolved to transform his drought-prone village in Rajasthan into a drought-proof one. He developed the novel Chauka system for rainwater harvesting which not only sustained villages but also the flora and fauna in the region. Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara, is India's ace rifle shooter and a modern-day Arjuna. Widely regarded as the Golden Girl of India, she has inspired many women to excel in sports. The Padma Shri Awardees book captures many such stories of empowerment and icons who have persevered to bring change despite many socio-economic adversities and barriers.

Speaking about the launch, Neeraj Jain, MD Scholastic India says, "We are proud to play a role in immortalizing the stories of these Padma Shri awardees, ensuring that their legacies continue to inspire and motivate individuals to strive for excellence in their respective fields. The Commemorative Book is a tribute not only to the awardees but also to the spirit of innovation, dedication, and service that defines our nation. At Scholastic, we are always listening to School leaders and parents while curating our publishing list, and based on that we have also focused on two other important buckets, Hindi and mythology."

Scholastic India has also released two books in the new bilingual picture book series in collaboration with Neelash Misra. Namely 'Timku and Damru' and 'Chakori, Nani and the Colourful Cap' are books where young readers can read tales with interesting morals in both English and Hindi. They can also listen to India's most loved storyteller, Neelesh Misra, narrating the heartwarming stories via SLOW, a read-aloud app.

Mythology has always been a trending genre among young readers in India. Keeping this in mind, Scholastic India has released two books, including 'The Young Ram' series, set in ancient India, that follows the journey of a teenage Ram, the warrior-prince from Ayodhya who battles Raavan's evil forces. Another exciting release is 'Shiva and Parvati in Magadhpur' wherein Shiva and Parvati visit the town of Magadhpur in disguise and showcase the importance of making the most of one's blessings. These books are available in all leading bookstores and online retail channels.

Scholastic India hopes to continue inspiring the next generation by bringing wonderful tales and profiles of extraordinary people to life. These stories remind us that there is a spark within us all, waiting to be unleashed.

Scholastic Corporation is the largest multinational publisher and distributor of children's books, comics, and educational materials for schools, teachers, parents, children, and educational institutions. Founded in 1997, Scholastic India has a vibrant publishing platform that strives to create original products from the best writers and illustrators across disciplines. It has published works by many international authors like Suzanne Collins, J.K. Rowling, R.L. Stine, Philip Pullman, Dave Pilkey and Cornelia Funke as well as Indian authors like Ruskin Bond, Paro Anand, Anushka Ravishankar, Asha Nehemiah, Pragati Surekha to name a few.

