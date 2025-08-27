School Dekho Unveils Curio Nest International Preschool: A Global Standard Early Education in India

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 27: School Dekho, India's fastest-growing educational ecosystem, today announced the official launch of its much-awaited venture, Curio Nest International Preschool, in Kolkata. With a vision to redefine early childhood education, Curio Nest blends global best practices with India's National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), offering a world-class learning environment for children aged 2 to 6 years.

A New Era of Early Education in India

The foundation of every child's future is built in the early years, shaping how they develop, learn, and succeed in life. Recognising this, Curio Nest introduces a holistic model that integrates Montessori and international curriculum-inspired pedagogy with augmented reality (AR)-enabled education, aligned to NEP 2020 guidelines. By combining technology with play-based learning, Curio Nest preschool sparks curiosity, creativity, and confidence in every child.

"As the future belongs to a generation growing up in the age of Artificial Intelligence, we believe early education must go beyond the alphabet and numbers. Curio Nest is designed to prepare children with the imagination, empathy, and confidence they will need in tomorrow's world," said Debika Bhakat, CEO of Curio Nest International Preschool. "Curio Nest is not just another preschool; it is a movement towards raising globally competent and emotionally intelligent young learners."

Unique Features of Curio Nest

* Augmented Reality Learning: Interactive AR-based modules that make abstract concepts simple, engaging, and memorable for young learners.

* Global standard education: A framework that combines Montessori and international best practices in early education with India's NEP 2020 vision, offering children global exposure while staying rooted in local relevance.

* Safe & Stimulating Infrastructure: Modern classrooms, child-friendly interiors, and secure campuses designed to ensure both safety and exploration.

* Holistic Development: Focus on cognitive, physical, emotional, and social growth through art, music, movement, storytelling, and problem-solving.

* Teacher Training Excellence: A structured teacher development program ensures that educators stay updated with global best practices.

Scaling Across India with the Franchise Model

Curio Nest International Preschool is being launched with the ambition of expanding pan-India through a franchise model. The early education sector in India is valued at over ₹35,000 crore and is growing at a rate of 12-15% annually, driven by increasing parental awareness and demand for quality preschools. By 2032, the sector is expected to surpass ₹80,000 crore, driven by rapid urbanisation, the rise of dual-income households, and increasing disposable incomes among parents.

With low failure rates compared to other businesses, preschool franchising is emerging as a promising entrepreneurial opportunity. By partnering with School Dekho, franchisees receive end-to-end support, including infrastructure design, staff training, marketing, curriculum delivery, and technology integration.

The franchise model of Curio Nest is designed to empower passionate entrepreneurs who wish to make a difference in education while building a sustainable business. With this initiative, Curio Nest is committed to creating a strong network of preschools that bring global education within the reach of Indian families.

Future Roadmap

Following its debut in Kolkata, Curio Nest plans to establish preschools in key metros, tier-2 & tier-3 cities across India. The long-term vision is to create a nationwide chain of international-standard preschools that nurture India's youngest learners into confident individuals.

About School Dekho

School Dekho is India's largest school search and educational ecosystem, helping millions of parents find the best schooling options for their children. With a mission to transform education through innovation and accessibility, School Dekho has now entered the preschool sector with Curio Nest International Preschool - setting a new benchmark in early childhood education.

