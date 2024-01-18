School Toppers to organize a Toppers Talk Show at Social Fest IIT Bombay

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 18: School Toppers, The Education Sponsor of Advitya, The Social fest of Abhyuday IIT Bombay will be conducting Toppers Talk Show at IIT Bombay, hosted by Akhil Tewari, Director School Toppers. The Toppers Talk Show will be one of its kind motivational sessions for students aspiring to crack JEE Advanced which is considered as one of the toughest entrance exams in the world. It will be conducted on 20th January 2024 at IIT Bombay and the entry will be free for all the students.

Attendees will also get to witness 'Masti ki Pathshala' which will also be conducted by Akhil Tewari. Akhil Tewari firmly believes that fun in learning is important. Superior learning takes place when classroom experiences are enjoyable. Enjoyment should be at the core of what one does. Therefore, the event will be one of its kind fun learning experience.

Akhil Tewari is an IITian who has authored the best-selling book Rank Up Physics. He has been honoured with the prestigious title of Pride of Nation by Outlook Business in 2023 and Times Leading Entrepreneurs by Time of India in 2022. He has also been recognised as one of the most dynamic personalities by Fortune India in 2022. He is the director of School Toppers. School Toppers' core teaching principle, that integrates interactive learning with conceptual lectures, is based on a New Age Learning Methodology developed by a Team of IITians, Headed by Akhil Tewari.

Other events include the Socio Trivia Quiz - The ultimate Quiz on Social Issues and Extempore on Social issues. School across Mumbai will be participating in these events. The final will take place at IIT Bombay. The finalist will get prizes and certificate from Abhyuday, IIT Bombay.

To participate in the Socio Trivia or Extempore School Toppers is conducting round one in schools across Mumbai. Schools can also directly nominate students who can represent the school in these events.

School Toppers can be reached at C1 225, Soham Plaza, Manpada, Above PNB Bank Phone 9137978366

www.schooltoppers.co.in

