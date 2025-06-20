Schwarzkopf Professional Debuts 'Hair by Schwarzkopf Pro' with the Unveiling of this Year's Defining Hair Colour Trend: Lived-in

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Schwarzkopf Professional debuted the first edition of Hair by Schwarzkopf Pro on June 16 at St. Regis, Mumbai a landmark hair show celebrating global artistry, trend innovation, and creative exchange at the highest level. Backed by over a century of German hair colour expertise and salon innovation, the event marked a significant moment as Schwarzkopf Professional celebrated over 125 years of hair artistry globally and 25 years of inspiring hairdressing excellence in India. The show exemplified the brand's commitment to precision, performance, and pushing the boundaries of professional hairdressing worldwide.

Hair by Schwarzkopf Pro marked a milestone collaboration between two international hair powerhouses Schwarzkopf Professional and Sassoon Academy came together for the first time in India to launch the 'Lived-in' Colour Trend.

Hair legends Richard Ashforth, International Creative Director, and Matthew Carroll, Colour Director, at Sassoon Academy, led a precision-led segment that brought the brand's iconic artistry to the Indian stage for the very first time. Their presence marked a new moment for the Indian salon landscape one that merges international standards with local vision.

At the heart of the show was the unveiling of Lived-in Schwarzkopf Professional's biggest colour trend of the year. Effortless, dimensional, and rooted in salon practicality, Lived-in is a colour trend designed for today's clients: those seeking modern tones with low-maintenance regrowth, seamless blending, and colour that evolves beautifully over time. The trend was brought to life by Schwarzkopf Professional's Hair Artist Kollektiv India's creative ambassadors through a series of striking looks themed in Lived-in Toffee, Lived-in Mocha and Lived-in Biskoff that redefine modern browns for every skin tone and hair texture.

"The Lived-in trend is all about colour that feels personal and effortless," says Vaishakhi Haria - Meister, Hair Artist Kollektiv at Schwarzkopf Professional. "Think golden and chocolate browns that flatter Indian skin, created with easy yet impactful salon-friendly techniques for looks that grow out beautifully and suit every age."

"To me, the Lived-in trend is colour that grows with you, natural, low maintenance, yet full of style," says Ryan D'Rozario - Hair Artist Kollektiv at Schwarzkopf Professional. "Soft gold highlights over a mocha base create a rich, warm dimension that flatters Indian skin and stays beautiful from day one to grow-out."

"The Lived-in trend is about effortless dimension that grows out beautifully," says Deepak Jalhan - Meister, Hair Artist Kollektiv at Schwarzkopf Professional. "Inspired by the sunlit warmth of Indian landscapes. Using honeyed caramels and mochas with freehand highlights and root melts creates a seamless, low-maintenance blend that flatters deeper skin tones."

At the heart of the trend is a modern brown palette, Mocha, Toffee, and Biskoff shades that bring softness, richness, and natural light play to Indian hair. These tones are versatile, flattering across complexions, and beautifully suited to all hair textures from fine to coarse, straight to wavy and curly making them the new go-to for colourists and clients alike.

Schwarzkopf Professional's Hair Muse, Mira Kapoor, sported the trend and walked as the showstopper her signature Lived-in colour created by Vaishakhi Haria.

Built on the trusted performance of the IGORA portfolio by Schwarzkopf Professional, the Lived-in technique draws from soft-root work, dimension-enhancing tones, and intuitive blending ideal for clients looking to extend their time between salon visits without compromising on style, coverage, or impact.

The event was attended by renowned salons and leading salon chains, with artists, hairdressers, and salon owners coming together to witness and celebrate the grand unveiling.

About Schwarzkopf Professional

Since its inception as a family business by Hans Schwarzkopf in 1898, Schwarzkopf Professional holds a worldwide leading position in Beauty Care. With the customer at the center of its business model, Schwarzkopf Professional innovates, inspires, educates, connects, and supports the hairdresser, adding real value to their salon business. From cutting-edge products, such as Bonacure, IGORA, Fibre Clinix, OSiS+ and breakthrough integrated Bonding Technology, tailored salon support programs, and progressive hairdresser training from ASK Education, Schwarzkopf Professional is continuously reinventing hair in partnership with the community.

Together. A passion for hair.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715346/Mira_Kapoor_Ramp_Schwarzkopf_Professional.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor