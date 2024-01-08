Sci-Fi Thriller 'Out Of Time' Trending as No.1 Hindi Film on JioCinema

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: 'Out Of Time' released on 15th December on JioCinema, streaming free and it is commendable how this independent film with no big stars has ever since been trending as the most popular Hindi film in India, purely on the basis of its good, out-of-the-box content.

Arijit Lahiri's debut feature pushes the narrative and cinematic boundaries not often seen in mainstream releases, offering the audiences a never-before-seen cinematic journey with a film about time travel that focuses on the enticing yet terrifying idea of being trapped in a particular timeframe or time loop, that too in a crisp runtime of around 90 minutes.

Premiered at world's biggest Indian Film Festival outside of India - IFFSA, Toronto to an overwhelming reception, 'Out Of Time' is a unique Science Fiction/Thriller Hindi film, a genre rarely explored in Hindi cinema.

During the Christmas-New Year holiday season, the audiences have lapped up Arijit Lahiri's thriller due to its interesting plot and engaging execution. The critics too have given it a thumbs up due to its unique storyline, enthralling background music and visual treatment.

Padma Shri Late Tom Alter, remembered for his amazing performances in Shatranj ke Khiladi, Shaktimaan and Veer-Zaara, delivers a stellar performance in his last screen presence in Arijit Lahiri's sci-fi thriller 'Out Of Time'.

Along with Tom Alter, the film also boasts of popular actors like Luke Kenny (Rock On, Sacred Games) and Navni Parihar (Pati Patni aur Woh, Tanu Weds Manu Returns) along with an ensemble cast of Danny Sura (IB71, Footprints on Water), Sahil Phull (Kundali Bhagya, Uttaran, Katelal & Sons), Menaka Lalwani (Miss Lovely, Baa bahu aur baby) and Ashish Bhatt (Faraaz, Gunjan Saxena, Gone Kesh).

Co-written and produced by Vaibhav Bhatnagar, 'Out Of Time' is aesthetically shot by international cinematographer Jeremy Reagan and is a must watch for Sci-Fi and Thriller fans who want to push their grey matter further.

So, if you are bored of watching the routine stuff or just tired of endless browsing to find what to see, give 'Out Of Time' a try for its fresh story and engaging direction. You can watch this sci-fi thriller film, which has been trending as the No.1 Hindi film on JioCinema, ever since its release on 15 Dec, 2023.

In writer-director Arijit Lahiri's own words, "I'm extremely happy and humbled to know that the audiences are feeling the edge-of-the-seat experience that we'd set out to achieve with our one-of-its-kind, engaging thriller." With his next, heist-psychological thriller 'Cashier' in the making, Arijit is surely a talent to watch out for in '24.

