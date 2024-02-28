Sciences Po (Paris) is welcoming applications for its first Dual Masters Degree program in India with TISS (Mumbai)

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Sciences Po has chosen its longstanding academic partner, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, to launch its first Dual Degree program in India. Sciences Po is a world-leading university in social sciences located in Paris, ranked No. 3 globally for international relations and politics by QS rankings 2023, and the Alma Mater of all the French Presidents since the 1980s, including Emmanuel Macron. TISS is a prestigious institution based in Mumbai, renowned in India for its leadership in social sciences education, research, and advocacy.

Delivered over a two-year period in English, the Dual Master's degree concentrates on international urban development issues. The first year is taught in Paris within the Master's program Governing the Large Metropolis (GLM) at Sciences Po's Urban School, and the second year at the School of Habitat Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai. At the end of the 2 years, the successful students will be awarded two Master's degrees, one from Sciences Po and one from TISS.

Sukriti Issar, Academic Director of the Dual Degree Program in Global Urban Development at Sciences Po, said: "Graduates of this double degree will be uniquely placed to analyze different urban contexts, to propose novel solutions to urban problems, and to have an interdisciplinary foundation in urban policy and governance".

Manjula Bharathy, Academic Director of the Dual Degree Program at TISS, added: "It is the only global program that will grant a Dual Degree in Urban Development with training in India and Europe. It offers students an extraordinary opportunity to be trained in two of the world's most dynamic metropolitan areas, in Mumbai and Paris, each of them a vast laboratory for urbanism, and sharing many of the key challenges of cities today".

The curriculum ensures that the students develop substantial work experience alongside their academic journey. At Sciences Po, they first have to complete a collective group project with an external partner organization. Every year, local authorities, companies, institutions, NGOs, and consultancy firms indeed submit real work cases to Sciences Po students. Additionally, a study trip to an international metropolis is also organized for students to grasp the economic, social, environmental, and cultural issues of the area and meet local stakeholders. In the second year at TISS, the professional immersion takes place through internships in policy practices or on-the-ground urban studios in Mumbai.

After graduation, Indian students will have the opportunity to pursue a career in France as they will be eligible for a 2-year post-study visa (APS), but they can choose to work in India or any region of the world. The Urban School has connections with urban professionals and research groups around the globe, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Mexico City, Istanbul, Cairo, Manila, Mumbai, New Delhi, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Jakarta, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Nairobi, and Johannesburg amongst others.

Students will pay the tuition fees of Sciences Po during their first year of study, and the fees of the School of Habitat Studies at TISS during the second year of the program. Funding opportunities are available to fund the first year: the Charpak Scholarship run by the French Embassy, the RD Sethna Loan Scholarship by the RD Sethna Scholarship Fund and the We Make Scholars Loan Scholarship.

Interested students in the Dual Degree program in Global Urban Development between Sciences Po and TISS have until April 7, 2024, to submit their application on Sciences Po's website. They are also welcome to contact Sciences Po's office in India to receive personal guidance on their application.

To know more about the Sciences Po-TISS Dual Degree in Global Development:

https://www.sciencespo.fr/ecole-urbaine/en/dual-degree-global-urban-development-tata-institute-social-sciences-tiss

To contact Sciences Po's India office: neha.khanna@sciencespo.fr

Sciences Po:

Sciences Po is a leading social sciences university in the heart of Paris, created in 1872. The university ranks world No.3 in QS rankings 2023 for politics and international relations. Half of the 15,000 Sciences Po students are international, hailing from 150 countries. The 90,000 Alumni include all the French Presidents since the 1980s. Sciences Po is known for its commitment to academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, and international collaborations with 480 universities around the globe. Today, the institution continues to shape the future of social sciences education globally.

To know more about Sciences Po: www.sciencespo.fr/en

Tata Institute of Social Sciences:

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was established in 1936 in Mumbai. Since its inception, the Vision of the TISS has been to be an institution of excellence in higher education that continually responds to changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge, towards creating a people-centred, ecologically sustainable and just society that promotes and protects dignity, equality, social justice and human rights for all.

To know more about TISS: https://tiss.edu/

