Scindia met Cisco global head; calls for innovations and investments in India

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Tuesday met the CEO of Cisco, Chuck Robbins, along with his team.

The minister deliberated on the conversation to deepen their footprint in India's rapidly evolving digital technology landscape and growing market. During the meeting, he highlighted the importance of leveraging the country's vast potential and vibrant talent pool.

"It was a pleasure to meet @ChuckRobbins, CEO of Cisco and his team. Deliberated on deepening Cisco's tech footprint in India, expanding into Tier 2 & 3 markets, strengthening cybersecurity, and co-creating solutions that truly touch lives at the grassroots. With India rising as a global digital powerhouse, we look forward to building a secure, inclusive and future-ready Bharat," posted Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on the social media platform 'X'.

Underscoring the importance of building solutions that uplift the common man, he stressed Bharat's pivotal role in driving the 6G revolution and India's growing momentum in artificial intelligence (AI).

The Minister also invited Cisco to explore broader investment opportunities in India's digital technology sector, highlighting the country's emergence as a global hub for innovation and investment.

He also emphasised the importance of developing ecosystems beyond physical infrastructure that empower communities and prepare future generations.

The discussion builds on Cisco's expanding presence in India, including the inauguration of its first manufacturing facility in Chennai in 2024, graced by the Minister. As India accelerates towards a tech-driven future, the Minister welcomed Cisco to further expand its engagement and co-create solutions that drive inclusive, resilient, and future-ready digital growth.

