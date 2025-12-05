Scindia unveils Rs 645-crore development package for Nagaland

Kohima, Dec 5 Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East Vision’, on Friday unveiled development projects worth over Rs 645 crore in Nagaland.

The DoNER minister, who arrived in Dimapur on Thursday on a three-day visit to Nagaland, marked a significant day in the Northeastern state as he participated in the traditional Naga stone-pulling ceremony at Tuophema village as part of the ongoing Hornbill Festival.

Later, Scindia followed by unveiling a major development package for the state. The day saw the inauguration of completed projects worth over Rs 202 crore and the laying of foundation stones for new initiatives of about Rs 443 crore, taking total investments to over Rs 645 crore.

As part of the government of India’s unwavering focus on enhancing strategic connectivity in the Northeast, special impetus has been placed on strengthening key road corridors and improving airport-linked connectivity through major route upgrades.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision for the Northeast, Scindia noted that the renewed thrust on the Act East Policy has accelerated growth across the region, reshaping its development trajectory and creating unprecedented momentum in infrastructure building -- from connectivity and healthcare to innovation and youth development.

Scindia emphasised that Nagaland’s young and aspirational population has the potential to drive not only the state’s progress but also contribute significantly to India’s overall growth story.

He added that several more projects were already in the pipeline and would be advanced in close coordination with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, further strengthening development initiatives across the state.

The projects worth Rs 202 crore inaugurated by the DoNER Minister include 132 kV Sub-Station Upgrade, Nagarjan, Dimapur (Rs 24.46 crore), teachers training and examination centre with Residential Facilities (Rs 20 crore), ICT infrastructure in 190 Schools (Rs 18.95 crore, Chendang Saddle–Kohima Road (Phase-II, 12.57 km, Rs 5.59 crore) and AT Road Upgrade, Tssurang to Impur (26.335 km, 3 bridges, Rs 93.98 crore).

The Union Minister also laid the foundation stones for ten new projects worth around Rs 443 crore, covering health, sports, innovation, energy, and major road development.

The projects include, multispeciality hospital, Chümoukedima (PM-DevINE Rs 58.7 crore), a 50-Bed Hospital, Peren HQ (PM-DevINE Rs 4.6 crore), Kohima Sports Centre, IG Stadium (PM-DevINE Rs 72.6 crore), Nagaland innovation hub (Rs 19.6 crore), 11.5 MW Dzuza Small Hydro (Rs 22.8 crore), new DLC complex, Peren Township (Rs 21.9 crore), Old Peren-Chalkot Road (16.50 km Rs 46.3 crore).

Other projects, for which foundation stones were laid, include Phomching–Longding Road (20.9 km, Rs 58 crore), Thizama-Chiethu Airport Road (18.24 km, Rs 42.6 crore), Khonomo–NH-29 Road via Dzudza River (9.15 km, Rs 26.5 crore), Emloi–Ghukey Junction Road (13.70 km, Rs 29.8 crore).

Dressed in traditional Angami attire, Scindia joined the community in the culturally revered act of stone pulling, witnessing firsthand the unity and collective strength that define the Angami Naga community's way of life.

He said, “This tradition is not merely a display of physical strength but a living reminder of how heritage binds communities together. Standing here among the people of Tuophema, I felt the deep wisdom of a society that safeguards its roots while embracing progress.”

In a post on his X handle, the minister said: “To witness and partake in the Naga tradition of stone pulling in its full splendour was an honour and a truly grounding experience, where the village of Tuophema breathed as one body and their rich Angami heritage rose as a living force.”

“Standing here this morning, I felt the Angami community’s deep wisdom rooted in tradition yet welcoming the world with open arms. As hundreds pulled the monolith, Tuophema seemed to move with one resolve and one heartbeat. They exemplify how the Northeast, with its rapid development and steadfast preservation of cultural traditions, aligns beautifully with PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of ‘development as well as heritage’, where progress & culture rise together, strengthening the spirit of our nation,” the DoNER Minister said.

