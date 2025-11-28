SCL Mohali poised to drive India's semiconductor push, says Ashwini Vaishnaw; unveils five-point roadmap

Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 28 : Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday announced a comprehensive five-point roadmap to transform the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, outlining massive investment commitments, expansion plans and a vision to position India as a major global semiconductor hub.

Speaking at an event attended by SCL leadership, state officials, academicians and students, the Minister described it as a privilege to be part of the SCL family and assured that all outstanding concerns would be addressed with complete clarity.

"SCL Mohali will play a huge role in India's semiconductor mission by giving a primary role to its modernisation, increasing the production by 100 times, bringing in new technology, and creating an ecosystem of talent development. It is a major part of India's semiconductor mission. SCL Mohali will be modernised with an investment of Rs 500 crores," the minister said while speaking with the reporters after the event.

Vaishnaw confirmed that the government has approved Rs 4,500 crore for a large-scale modernisation of SCL.

"The first step is major modernisation and a 100X scale-up from the current production level," he said, stressing that SCL must make a significant technological leap forward.

He further stated that the SCL will undergo a substantial technological upgrade, enabling the facility to move far ahead of existing capabilities. "This is a big jump forward in technology," he said.

Highlighting India's growing design ecosystem, Vaishnaw said SCL will be made accessible to students, researchers and start-ups across the country. With nearly 300 universities already using advanced EDA tools to design chips, he said the enhanced access will strengthen India's semiconductor R&D and create a "unique development ecosystem."

For the upcoming expansion, Vaishnaw reiterated the Centre's request to the Punjab government to allocate an additional 25 acres of land. "The sooner the land is provided, the faster modernisation and expansion can proceed," he urged.

Vaishnaw also announced the formation of a consortium involving CDAC, SCL, DRDO and other key organisations to develop chips critical to India's strategic needs.

